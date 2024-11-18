Climate “crunch-time” as COP29 reaches half-way point: UNEP Executive Director

Countries need to ensure that their climate action plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and due in February, are ambitious, says Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.