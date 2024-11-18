Press Releases

11/18/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Final PURA Decision Lowering Rates for Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a statement regarding the final decisions issued by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to decrease revenue for both Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) and Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG). The final decision would decrease revenue by $24 million for CNG, or approximately 5.4 percent, lowering bills by approximately $7-8 per month. The final decision would decrease revenue by $11 million, or approximately 2.5 percent for SCG, lowering bills by approximately $3.50-4.00 per month as well. CNG had sought a $19.7 million increase. SCG had sought a $43 million increase.

SCG and CNG are owned by Avangrid. Yankee Gas is owned by Eversource, and has separately sought a $209 million rate hike.

“This is finally a bit of good news for Connecticut families desperately in need of relief from unaffordable energy costs. Let’s remember how we got here—CNG over-collected millions of dollars from ratepayers. Then they turned around and asked for millions more. Their rate demands were packed with inflated profits and unnecessary expenses. PURA was absolutely right to slash their revenue. We’re going to keep combing through every single one of these rate cases in search of every last padded penny, and we’re going to keep fighting tooth and nail for Connecticut families at every single step of these proceedings,” said Attorney General Tong.

The CNG rate decrease follows an earnings report issued in 2023 showing that CNG over-collected $8 million from Connecticut families and businesses. While half of the over-earning was returned to ratepayers to offset winter heating bills, approximately $4 million was distributed to shareholders. Following that disclosure, Attorney General Tong, Consumer Counsel Claire E. Coleman, Connecticut Industrial Energy Consumers, and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Office of Education, Outreach, and Enforcement submitted a joint petition to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority seeking a new rate hearing to drive down costs for consumers.

Despite the overearning report, both CNG and SCG subsequently submitted applications seeking rate increases.

Attorney General Tong fought against the rate increases on behalf of consumers and businesses, submitting briefs that identified numerous areas where the companies’ requests were unjustified and unwarranted, including unnecessary expenses and a proposed return on equity far higher than currently authorized.

Click here for the CNG brief. Click here for the SCG brief.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov