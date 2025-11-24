Press Releases

11/24/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Dismissal of Sham Indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding dismissal by a federal judge of sham charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“This case was a chilling abuse of prosecutorial power, and its dismissal is a victory for the rule of law and our justice system. Donald Trump sought to commandeer the justice system to bully and silence one of his most formidable opponents. This is a humiliating defeat for Donald Trump and his hand-picked legal team. This was wrong, and if they have any respect for our justice system and our democracy this embarrassing vendetta will end now,” said Attorney General Tong.



