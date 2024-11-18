Jenkinsburg, GA (November 18, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Courtney Deonta Reeves, age 30, of Jenkinsburg, GA, with Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate an aggravated assault against two deputies.

The preliminary investigation indicates on November 18, 2024, at about 9:20 a.m., Butts County deputies went to a home on County Line Road to serve an eviction notice to Reeves. While deputies were at the home, Reeves grabbed a machete and began attacking the deputies. Two Butts County deputies were injured and taken to the hospital. Both deputies are in stable condition and expected to be released.

Reeves was booked into the Butts County Jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.