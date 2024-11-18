Interest rates decrease for the first quarter of 2025

IR-2024-290, Nov. 18, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that interest rates will decrease for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily.

Here is a complete list of the new rates:

7% for overpayments (payments made in excess of the amount owed), 6% for corporations.

4.5% for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000.

7% for underpayments (taxes owed but not fully paid).

9% for large corporate underpayments.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points.

Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 2 percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus 5 percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half (0.5) of a percentage point.

The interest rates announced today are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during October 2024. See the revenue ruling for details.

Revenue Ruling 2024-25 PDF announcing the rates of interest will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-49, dated Dec. 2, 2024.