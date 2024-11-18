Restoring Marine Resources Near the PNNL-Sequim Campus

Clallam County, situated in the northwestern corner of Washington, boasts over 200 miles of coastline and is home to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Sequim campus. Abutted by the Salish Sea to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the west, the region is profoundly influenced by its maritime surroundings.

Alicia Amerson, a marine biologist at PNNL-Sequim, was recently invited to serve on the Clallam County Marine Resources Committee (Clallam MRC) as their marine tourism advisory member. Amerson is an adept project manager and marine biologist with over 20 years of experience in environmental fields. She holds a master’s degree in marine biodiversity and conservation from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Amerson is also passionate about incorporating science communication into her work, using it to highlight both her own research and the efforts of her colleagues at the Laboratory.

Amerson and her partners at Sandia National Laboratories recently led the Marine Wildlife Detection and Tracking research effort for the Triton Initiative, which completed two successful field tests using a tethered balloon system equipped with imaging sensors to detect large whales, seabirds, and small marine mammals in coastal areas.

Her passion for science communication, expertise in marine mammal research, and experience in wildlife photography provide a robust foundation for her new role with Clallam MRC.

“I’ve always been passionate about finding ways to integrate science with community engagement. Joining the Clallam MRC allows me to bring my background in marine biodiversity, sustainability, and conservation to a community that thrives on its connection to marine resources. I’m excited to help shape policies and projects that will protect our local marine ecosystem for generations to come,” says Amerson.

The Clallam MRC was formed in 1998 to promote local solutions for marine resource protection and restoration. Comprised of local citizens from diverse backgrounds, Clallam MRC advises the Clallam Board of Commissioners and manages projects like marine debris removal, oyster restoration, and educational outreach.

The marine tourism advisory seat on the committee has previously been vacant, but Amerson has plans to hit the ground running.

“I’m eager to explore how we can better connect tourists to the incredible marine life in this region while also ensuring that tourism is done in a sustainable, respectful way. My hope is that we can use marine tourism not just as an economic driver but as a platform to educate and inspire people about the importance of protecting our marine environment.”

Amerson’s experience managing a variety of projects in marine sustainability will undoubtably provide valuable insight for her new position with the Clallam MRC.