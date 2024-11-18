Leaf & Loaf Announces Winners of the 2024 Sourdough Awards: Together We Rise

2024 Sourdough Awards: Together We Rise Maria Baradell, founder of Leaf & Loaf and organizer of the 2024 Sourdough Awards Leaf & Loaf

The awards honor content creators who have led the way in inspiring and educating sourdough bread enthusiasts worldwide.

We are thankful to the sponsors of this year’s awards. These brands see the value in supporting top content creators who are growing the sourdough community with engaged and passionate audiences.” — Maria Baradell

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the inaugural 2024 Sourdough Awards: Together We Rise, hosted by Maria Baradell of Leaf & Loaf, were announced today. These awards recognize the dedication and creativity of content creators who inspire, educate, and entertain the global sourdough community.

Baradell, known for popularizing the Two Pan Method for baking sourdough bread in bulk, launched and hosted these awards to celebrate the passionate individuals who do more than bake—they are bringing bread back, ushering in a modern bread renaissance.

Recent market data from GMI shows a 9.1% annual growth rate in the sourdough market, which is projected to reach $5.15 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier bread options—a movement championed by the content creators celebrated in these awards.

“Through educating others about the health benefits of sourdough over store-bought bread, sharing the art and craft of creating sourdough baked goods, and empowering home bakers to share their gift by blessing their communities with this timeless tradition, these creators are igniting a bread revival,” Baradell said.

"The growth of the sourdough market represents a shift towards mindful living. These creators are the heart of that revival, showing the world how to make, share, and appreciate this extraordinary craft.”

Global Winners Announced Across Seven Categories

After two weeks of nominations and voting, winners were selected across seven categories, showcasing the unique and diverse contributions of the sourdough community: Most Educational Account, Most Fun Account, Most Beautiful Feed/Content, Best Sourdough Recipe Account, Best Sourdough Micro Bakery Account, Best Under 5K, and Brands’ Best Friend.

Each category recognizes three winners—Gold, Silver, and Bronze—who were determined through a two-round voting process where 1848 unique voters in the sourdough community cast their vote.

The winners of this year’s awards, along with their Instagram handles, are:

Most Educational Account

Gold - @the_sourdough_journey - Tom Cucuzza

Silver - @thatsourdoughgal - Rebekah Parr

Bronze - @sourdough_explained - Andra Stefanescu

Most Fun Account

Gold - @sarahdoessourdough - Sarah Grunewald

Silver - @h3artofthehome - Noelle Rae

Bronze - @sadeessourdough - Sadee Taylor

Most Beautiful Feed/Content

Gold - @the.sourdough.mama - Katrina Niesen

Silver - @doughlovelysourdough - Cheyenne Santana

Bronze - @makeitloafly - Chelly Picone

Best Sourdough Recipe Account

Gold - @therealsourdoughmom - Amanda Francis

Silver - @amybakesbread - Amy Coyne

Bronze - @healing.slice - Samantha Carter

Best Sourdough Micro Bakery Account

Gold - @sarahdoessourdough - Sarah Grunewald

Silver - @littlepearlbreads - Macey Merlak

Bronze - @HoneyandFlourco - Salina Kashubin

Best Under 5K (for creators with under 5,000 followers)

Gold - @h3artofthehome - Noelle Rae

Silver - @HoneyandFlourco - Salina Kashubin

Bronze - @giasbatch - Gianna Oram

Brands' Best Friend

Gold - @therealsourdoughmom - Amanda Francis

Silver - @sarahdoessourdough - Sarah Grunewald

Bronze - @the.sourdough.mama - Katrina Niesen

Prizes from Sponsors Like Hotplate, Fourneau, Staub & Zwilling and More

All of the winners will be awarded prizes to acknowledge their contributions, provided by sponsors that serve the sourdough community. These include:

Gold Winners

• $600 cash, courtesy of Hotplate, Fourneau, Staub & Zwilling

• 1-month subscription to Good Influence(r) (valued at $57)

• Digital Wealth for Bakers Master Class (valued at $597)

Silver Winners

• Digital Wealth for Bakers Master Class (valued at $597)

Bronze Winners

• Meema kitchen set, including a tablecloth, napkins, and apron (valued at $130)

• DwellMaker Terraserv Bread Warmer Basket

“We are immensely thankful to the sponsors of this year’s awards,” Baradell said. “These brands recognize the importance of honoring and supporting the top content creators in the sourdough community, who represent valuable partners with engaged and passionate audiences.”

About Leaf & Loaf Breads

Leaf & Loaf is a sourdough bakery and community resource committed to bringing the joy of fresh, artisanal bread back to the dinner table. Founded by Maria Baradell (@leafandloafco), Leaf & Loaf empowers home bakers to turn their passion into thriving businesses. To learn more, visit www.leafandloafbreads.com.

