30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 19

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, to discuss nominations and set the interview schedule to fill a district judge vacancy in Sumner County.



Although the principal office for the position will likely be Sumner County, the district judge filling this position may maintain residency in any of the 30th Judicial District counties. The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.



Nominees

Shawn R. DeJarnett, Mayfield, attorney, city of Wellington, DeJarnett Law Office, L.L.C., municipal court judge for cities of Caldwell and Belle Plaine, judge pro tem for city of Derby

Shannon A. Kelly, Peck, attorney, Kelly Law Offices

Candace R. Lattin, Medicine Lodge, district magistrate judge, Barber County, judge for city of Medicine Lodge

Scott E. McPherson, Anthony, district magistrate judge, Harper County

Christopher C. Randle, Clearwater, senior attorney, Penner Lowe Law Group

Samuel Brady Short, Wellington, attorney, Renn & Short, LLC, city of Oxford

Public access



The meeting will be streamed on the Kansas Judicial Branch YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804.



To comment

Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



To be considered for a district judge, a nominee must be:﻿

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; and John Long and Douglass Pfalzgraf, Wellington.