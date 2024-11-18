Tony DiSanza Joins SimplAI as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth Strategy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplAI , an emerging leader in agentic AI solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tony DiSanza as Chief Revenue Officer. DiSanza brings over 20 years of experience in scaling revenue for SaaS and tech companies, with a keen focus on driving impactful growth. In this new role, he will spearhead sales and go-to-market strategies to expand SimplAI’s reach and accelerate adoption across key industries.Tony DiSanza expressed excitement about joining SimplAI, stating, “SimplAI’s unique approach to AI customization and scalability is transformative for businesses seeking cutting-edge solutions. I am thrilled to contribute to the company's growth and bring AI innovation to enterprises.”Sandeep Dinodiya, Founder and CEO of SimplAI, commented on the appointment: “Tony’s expertise in driving revenue growth in SaaS and AI aligns perfectly with our mission to make AI accessible and impactful. We’re thrilled to have him on board to accelerate SimplAI’s journey in empowering businesses through AI.”About SimplAISimplAI, an San Francisco based startup provides an innovative platform designed to help enterprises build and deploy agentic AI applications in the simplest and fastest way. They can create customizable, industry-specific AI agents, AI employees and agentic automations at scale with robust security. Focused on making AI accessible, SimplAI combines an intuitive user-friendly interface with high levels of customization, empowering businesses to create applications tailored to their workflows without the need for extensive technical expertise.From providing domain-specific solutions for industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, and legal, to driving use cases across functions—such as automating customer service and enhancing operational efficiency—SimplAI enables companies to seamlessly integrate AI-driven processes.SimplAI is uniquely positioned to serve a diverse range of businesses—from fast-growing startups to established enterprises. The platform’s commitment to scalability, security, and industry-focused solutions makes it an ideal choice for organizations ready to embrace AI-driven transformation.For more information, please visit www.simplai.ai #SimplAI #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AIforBusiness #SaaS #TechNews

