Loss Prevention Research Council Announces 2025 Event Lineup

New Schedule to Feature LPRC INTEGRATE and LPRC IMPACT

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), a community of retailers, solution partners, and industry leaders dedicated to advancing evidence-based retail crime prevention, has announced its event lineup for 2025. As they do each year, LPRC’s events will provide exclusive opportunities for loss prevention industry professionals to collaborate, learn, and grow their expertise in retail safety and innovation.To start the year, the LPRC will host its LPRC Kickoff event on January 15 at Hudson Yards in New York City. Held immediately after NRF ‘25 Retail’s Big Show, this event promises a large turnout, offering a unique opportunity for members to connect and set strategic goals for the year ahead.In March, LPRC invites members to the University of Florida campus in Gainesville to participate in two of the industry’s most anticipated events: LPRC INTEGRATE and LPRC IMPACT . LPRC INTEGRATE is an invitation-only Summit event on March 24, 2025, designed for select participants to engage in in-depth, collaborative discussions that address current and emerging industry challenges. This event allows participants to explore insights and innovations that set the stage for comprehensive retail crime prevention solutions.Following on the heels of LPRC INTEGRATE, the council will host its flagship conference, LPRC IMPACT, from March 24 to March 26, 2025. Known for its data-driven insights, hands-on learning labs, and expert panels, LPRC IMPACT brings together a diverse network of over 500 leaders and practitioners to share and discover new approaches to navigating the evolving complexities of retail security. Attendees will gain actionable insights through immersive sessions that blend research-based solutions with practical applications, empowering them to make informed decisions that enhance safety and profitability.The Loss Prevention Research Council partners with retail industry executives, solution partners, and law enforcement officials to conduct scientific research to improve retail asset protection. They focus on preventing and detecting theft, fraud, and violence in retail settings. The LPRC is a vital hub for retail leaders seeking advanced strategies in retail crime prevention. Members get access to the latest research, best practices, and retail insights on asset protection, plus opportunities to collaborate with industry experts through training programs and networking events to advance their professional development. To learn more about the Loss Prevention Research Council’s events and membership, please visit lpresearch.org.Contact: Loss Prevention Research CouncilWebsite Email: operations@lpresearch.org

