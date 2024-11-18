On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law No. 116-136, 134 Stat. 281, 457) was signed into law. Section 505G of the CARES Act reforms and modernizes the OTC drug review process. It also includes provisions that sunsetted the Sunscreen Innovation Act at the end of fiscal year 2022. Learn More

The Sunscreen Innovation Act (SIA) was enacted on November 26, 2014 to provide an alternative process for the review of safety and effectiveness of nonprescription sunscreen active ingredients.

The SIA supplements the FDA’s Time and Extent Application (TEA) regulation with new statutory procedures. The SIA also requires FDA to establish timeframes for review of TEAs for OTC drugs other than sunscreen active ingredients.

