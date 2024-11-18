Gray Announces Three General Manager Retirements

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced the retirements of three veteran broadcasters occurring this month. In Presque Isle, Maine, Kelly Landeen is retiring as the General Manager and Director of Sales of WAGM. In Hazard, Kentucky, Neil Middleton is retiring as the General Manager of WYMT. In Topeka, Kansas, Roger Brokke is retiring as the General Manager and Director of Sales of WIBW.

Kelly Landeen started her media career in 1990 at WAGM in Presque Isle as an account executive. Over the years, Kelly was promoted through sales management to eventually become the General Manager and Director of Sales of WAGM in 2015. During her tenure in Presque Isle, WAGM won numerous broadcasting awards, creative awards, and was recognized by several community partners for their work to support the community. Kelly led WAGM’s many community projects, raising over a million dollars total for projects to feed the hungry, heat homes, support veterans, Special Olympics, United Way, Red Cross, and others to help the people of Aroostook County. WAGM achieved and maintained the highest rated 6pm newscast in the country for many years under Kelly’s leadership.

Neil Middleton has spent all, but two years, of his broadcast career serving the communities of Eastern Kentucky. His investment in WYMT and its team, along with his love of the community, led to him becoming the General Manager of WYMT in 2012. During his leadership, Neil helped guide the community through the death of beloved broadcaster Tony Turner, historic tornado outbreaks and floods, police shootings, mine collapses, and more. Under his guidance, the Mountain Classic scholarship and basketball tournaments were created, supporting both girls and boys’ teams. Throughout the Classic’s history, WYMT has helped students in Eastern Kentucky acquire more than 2,200 academic scholarships and raised nearly five million dollars for local students and schools.

Roger Brokke has worked nearly fifty years in media sales, leading him to Topeka and WIBW in 2004. He was promoted to General Manager and Director of Sales in 2014. Roger’s dedication has driven WIBW’s success, including earning the station numerous recognitions; including 11 consecutive years as Kansas Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year, two Tony Jewell Awards for community service, and a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters’ Service to America award. During Roger’s tenure, countless community events and fundraisers were successfully launched to help the community, including the recent “Hear Me. See Me.” campaign to raise awareness for mental health. Roger most recently served as the Chairman of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors.

“The leadership and commitment to the local communities and local stations that Kelly, Neil, and Roger provided will leave a lasting impact,” said Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland. “On behalf of Gray and the stations they led, I want to thank them for their service and wish them the best in their upcoming retirements.”

