CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER PATRICK STONE AND ECONOMIST BILL CONERLY, PhD TO HOST WFG’S Q4 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK WEBINAR DECEMBER 3RD

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williston Financial Group (WFG) will host its final 2024 quarterly installment of the company’s popular "Quarterly Economic Outlook" webinar featuring WFG Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone and economist Bill Conerly, Ph.D. on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1pm ET/10am PT.During the webinar, Stone and Conerly will provide essential insights and analysis on the current state of the economy and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for 2025 to help industry professionals navigate upcoming economic and regulatory changes, including:Interest Rate Fluctuations – How changes in interest rates impact mortgage lending, homebuyer purchasing power, and overall market stability.Housing Market Supply and Demand – An analysis of housing inventory trends and construction pressures affecting pricing and availability.Technological Advancements in Real Estate – A look at emerging technologies with the potential to reshape real estate transactions and property management.Regulatory Developments – Key updates on policy changes and new regulations affecting industry compliance and operations.Impact of the 2024 Presidential Election – Perspectives on how the recent election may influence economic policies, industry regulations, and the real estate market in the coming years.“Big changes are fun for economists but challenging for people trying to understand real estate,” Dr. Conerly said. “I’ll focus on what is likely to happen, as well as what business leaders should monitor in the coming year.”Participation in WFG’s Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar is open to all, but reservations are required and may be made by registering here . The hour-long webinar includes commentary from Stone and Conerly, followed by a Q&A session. Questions for the presenters may be submitted at registration or emailed to wfgagencyevents@wfgtitle.com.“Since launching our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series four years ago, our goal has been to provide real estate, mortgage, and title and settlement services professionals with meaningful insights that inspire confidence and drive success,” Stone said. “The overwhelmingly positive response from our audience has been truly rewarding, as participants find our discussions both enlightening and practical for navigating today’s challenges.”During the third quarterly installment of WFG’s 2024 Economic Outlook webinar in September 2024, Stone and Conerly shared expert perspectives on the U.S. and global economies, alongside residential and commercial real estate trends. To view a recording of the Q3 2024 webinar, the full event transcript, or summarized talking points, click here Patrick Stone's lengthy career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as president and COO of the nation's largest title insurance company, chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as vice-chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, a 2005 top-20 mortgage lender, and as chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company. In 2013, Inman News named him one of the year's "100 Most Influential People in Real Estate” and as one of the “Top 101 Real Estate Industry Doers” in 2015 and again in 2021. Other accolades include receiving HousingWire’s coveted “Vanguard Award” in 2019 and again in 2021, Progress in Lending’s “Lending Luminary Award” in 2019, 2020, 2023 and 2024, Inman’s “Best of Finance” award in 2023 and 2024, and October Research’s annual “Leadership Award” in 2020.Dr. Bill Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly Senior Vice President at a major bank and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, chairman of the board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.For more information about WFG, visit https://wfgtitle.com/

