ARC Medical Inc. Completes USD $3 Million Financing to Advance Surgical Adhesion Clinical Trials

Funding Enables Initiation of JOCOAT™ Orthopedic and IPCOAT™ Gynecological Clinical Trials

ARC’s fundraising reaffirms investor confidence in our JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ liquid medical devices, in development for the prevention of orthopedic and gynecological & abdominal surgical adhesions” — Dr. Chris Springate, CEO of ARC Medical

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. (ARC), a leader in surgical adhesion prevention, today announced the successful completion of the Company’s latest financing, securing USD $3 million. “ARC’s fundraising reaffirms investor confidence in our JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ liquid medical devices, in clinical development for the prevention of orthopedic and gynecological & abdominal surgical adhesions, respectively,” stated ARC’s CEO, Dr. Chris Springate.Surgical adhesions are the most common complication of many types of surgeries and are abnormal, fibrous bands of scar tissue that form inside the body between tissues.ARC announced that funds from the financing will support two new clinical trials to further demonstrate the efficacy and safety of JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™:JOCOAT™ Orthopedic Clinical Trial: Led by Prof. Dr. Robert Litchfield, ARC’s Chief Medical Officer and an experienced orthopedic surgery principal investigator, the company’s JOCOAT™ device will be evaluated in a clinical trial with 20 patients undergoing knee surgery for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair.IPCOAT™ Gynecological Clinical Trial: Led by Prof. Dr. Rudy De Wilde, a worldwide key opinion leader in gynecological surgical adhesion reduction, ARC’s IPCOAT™ device will be evaluated in a clinical trial with 20 patients undergoing gynecological surgery for the treatment of endometriosis.In addition to the clinical trials, the funding provides additional runway for ARC to continue current discussions towards a Japanese partnership agreement.Over 11 million patients in the US and 1 million patients in Japan undergo orthopedic, gynecological and abdominal surgeries that may benefit from the use of ARC’s JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ devices. ARC’s devices are backed by favorable JOCOAT™ efficacy and safety clinical data in orthopedic surgical patients (N=4) and positive IPCOAT™ data in a safety clinical trial (N=76); and by 7 separate patent families that provide exclusivity for JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ through 2039 and beyond.About ARC Medical Inc.:ARC improves surgical patient recovery by preventing internal adhesions.ARC is a privately held, medical device company focused on preventing surgical adhesions – a large unmet medical need and markets. Surgical adhesions are fibrous bands of scar tissue that form between internal tissues as a result of surgery, causing the tissues to stick together. Internal adhesions are the most common complication of many types of surgeries and can lead to serious medical issues, including chronic pain, immobility, infertility, and small bowel obstruction – often necessitating an expensive procedure to break or cut apart (“release”) the adhesions.ARC's high molecular weight, polymer-based, liquid medical devices are designed to prevent or reduce adhesions following common surgeries. The company’s liquid medical devices are easily and rapidly applied into the surgical site at the end of an arthroscopy, laparoscopy or open laparotomy surgery; and then flow and form a temporary, physical, polymer barrier film that coats the tissues and mechanically prevents adhesions throughout the entire surgical area. ARC’s lead medical devices, JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™, are currently in clinical development for use in orthopedic and gynecological & abdominal surgeries, respectively.Contact:Contact ARC for more information or to inquire about investment or partnership opportunities at:Ray Jordan, Chief Corporate Affairs OfficerARC Medical Inc.Email: ray@putnaminsights.comPhone +1-949-245-5432Chris Springate, Chief Executive OfficerARC Medical Inc.Email: cspringate@arcmedinc.comPhone: +1-604-222-9577Visit us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arc-medical-inc/

