Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation Establishes New Friends of Chapman State Park Chapter

Photo of Chapman State Park – Photo by Roz Dutton for the PPFF Photo Contest

Dedicated individuals contribute their time, energy, and creativity to steward the natural spaces they enjoy and connect new visitors to these places.

The park is looking forward to working with our new Friends Group bring new opportunities for education and recreation to the community.” — Cody Miller, Park Manager

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the formation of a new Friends Group dedicated to supporting and enhancing Chapman State Park. Friends Groups are composed of volunteers who share a passion for their local state parks and forests. These dedicated individuals contribute their time, energy, and creativity to steward the natural spaces they enjoy and connect new visitors to these places.

Each year, Friends Groups throughout the state dedicate thousands of volunteer hours to improve the visitor experience, protect and enrich the natural landscape, and offer educational and recreational activities in state parks and forests. The formation of this new Friends Group at Chapman State Park comes at a time when volunteerism and community involvement are more important than ever.

"The park is looking forward to working with our new Friends Group,” states Cody Miller, Park Manager at Chapman State Park. “They’ll bring new opportunities for education and recreation to the community."

Located in Warren County, Chapman State Park encompasses 862 acres of natural beauty and offers year-round recreational opportunities such as hiking, boating, cross-country skiing, and wildlife observation. The Friends of Chapman State Park will focus on enhancing these features, organizing events, and engaging with the local community to promote conservation, volunteerism, fundraising, and outdoor recreation.

“Each Friends Group is unique,” said PPFF President, Marci Mowery. “They come together to work alongside state park or forest staff for the betterment of place. Not only do they bring volunteer time, the bring financial resources and different perspectives.”

For more information on how to join the Friends of Chapman State Park, or any of the other 45+ Friends Group across Pennsylvania, visit PAParksAndForests.org to learn more.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Facebook: @PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation

Twitter: @PaPFF

Instagram: @paparksandforests

YouTube: https://ppff.events/youtube-hhm

LinkedIn: Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/ppff-events/

Volunteerism with PPFF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.