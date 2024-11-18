Checkfirst.ai and Outspection.com Transform the TICC Industry with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

Team Outspection Team Checkfirst

Driving Innovation in TICC: AI-Powered Solutions from Checkfirst.ai and Outspection.com Enhance Efficiency, Accuracy, and Reliability in Inspections

Outspection enables inspectors to deliver efficient services, while Checkfirst provides cutting-edge tools that enhance data reliability. Together, we’re shaping a smarter future for the TICC industry” — Benjamin Lambert

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) industry is embracing a new era of innovation with advancements from Checkfirst and Outspection . Operating independently, these forward-thinking companies share a common goal: to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and reliability in inspections through advanced technology and AI-driven solutions.Outspection.com, a global marketplace connecting thousands of inspectors with companies, excels in optimising workforce deployment to deliver seamless inspection services. In parallel, Checkfirst.ai offers AI-powered tools like ScheduleAI , VerifyAI, and InspectAI to empower inspectors with faster data processing, improved reporting accuracy, and streamlined workflows."Outspection enables inspectors to deliver efficient services, while Checkfirst provides cutting-edge tools that enhance data reliability and accuracy. Together, we’re shaping a smarter, faster future for the TICC industry," said Benjamin Lambert, CEO of Checkfirst.ai.At Outspection, our mission is to empower inspectors and companies with tools and resources that optimize their workflows and ensure reliable, high-quality inspection services," said Stephane Sakoschek, CEO of Outspection.com. "The innovations in AI, like those from Checkfirst , align with our vision of a smarter, more efficient TICC industry, enabling professionals to meet the growing demands of the sector with confidence and precision.Proven ImpactBoth Checkfirst and Outspection are driving tangible improvements across the TICC sector, actively working with leading industry players:- Checkfirst : Has reduced scheduling times from weeks to minutes for TICC businesses and improved data processing efficiency by up to 90%.- Outspection : Has connected hundreds of companies with qualified inspectors, enabling efficient services across industries such as consumer goods, manufacturing, oil & gas, commodities, marine, aeronautics and automotive. Using the same professional and global database of suppliers, Outspection “Pro” is also already the tech behind bureaux of standards and their pre-import conformity programs.About CheckfirstCheckfirst.ai provides innovative AI-driven solutions tailored to the TICC sector. Its platform features tools like ScheduleAI, VerifyAI, and InspectAI, designed to transform workforce management, enhance data accuracy, and improve inspection efficiency.About Outspection.comOutspection.com is a leading B2B inspection marketplace, offering companies instant access to qualified inspectors globally. The platform optimizes inspection workflows and ensures reliable services for diverse industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive.

