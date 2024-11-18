Dorothy Gale Returns to a Darker Oz in Kieron Knights’ New Novel, Farewell Oz

Farewell Oz by Kieron Knights

What if Oz was no longer the land of wonder you once knew? Dorothy and the Wicked Witch face new dangers in this dark reimagining of the beloved classic.

Farewell Oz is not just a return to a familiar world, but an exploration of power, greed, and unlikely friendships. It's a dark, timely reimagining for readers who crave more than just nostalgia.” — Emily Harrison, Literary Reviewer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The yellow brick road has never looked so treacherous. Farewell Oz , the daring new novel by author (The Art of Self-Reinvention, Into The Night) and theater producer Kieron Knights, takes readers back to the magical Land of Oz, but this time, it’s no place for the faint of heart. Released just in time to reignite audiences’ fascination with Oz ahead of the Wicked movie adaptation, Farewell Oz reimagines a world we thought we knew—only now, its shadows stretch longer, its villains strike harder, and its hero has much more to lose.Set decades after Dorothy’s first adventure, Farewell Oz finds her an older, wiser woman, called back to a land she no longer recognizes. The Wicked Witch of the West has mysteriously returned, and the Emerald City faces a threat like never before. Joined by an unlikely band of allies—including the enigmatic son of the Wizard and a memory-fractured Patchwork Girl—Dorothy must confront not only the dangers of Oz but also the corruption of power and greed that mirror the struggles of our own world.“The story is not just about revisiting Oz,” says Knights. “It’s about peeling back the glittering surface to explore what happens when good intentions are twisted by greed and when unlikely friendships are forged in the face of impossible odds.” Knights invites readers to journey further into a land where the stakes are higher, the magic is darker, and the lessons about humanity resonate more deeply than ever.With a compelling mix of nostalgia, dark fantasy, and timely social commentary, Farewell Oz is a must-read for fans of Gregory Maguire’s Wicked, Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book, and other reimaginings of classic tales. As pop culture’s love for Oz reaches new heights with the forthcoming Wicked film, this novel promises to be a captivating addition to the canon.Knights adds: "Farewell Oz is a heartwarming and thrilling tale of two former adversaries united by a common goal, proving that even in the darkest times, hope and bravery can light the way home."Part one of Farewell Oz marks the thrilling beginning of an ambitious series and is now available on Amazon in print format.

