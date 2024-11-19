FlowForma Names John Murphy as CEO, Signalling Major Expansion in AI-Driven Process Automation for Global Markets

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowForma, a leading provider in digital process automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Murphy as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company’s AI and process automation journey. Murphy’s expertise in AI, real-time data analysis, and digital transformation, honed at KX, equips him to lead FlowForma’s ambitious plans to transform how businesses globally adopt and benefit from AI-powered, no-code automation.With an impressive background in financial services and a deep technical acumen, John Murphy's career has centered around empowering organizations to detect patterns, predict outcomes, and optimize processes instantly, a skill set increasingly relevant to FlowForma’s no-code process automation mission. John is particularly excited to harness cutting-edge advancements, especially artificial intelligence, to drive the company’s innovation roadmap.“FlowForma is ready to meet a clear market need for rapid AI and data-driven automation," says Murphy. "Our focus on AI-driven insights and adaptive, no-code technology sets us apart. I look forward to evolving our platform to empower more organizations to achieve efficiency gains that were previously out of reach. The company is poised to capitalize on the next wave of agentic and event-driven AI workflows.”FlowForma’s new CEO aims to accelerate the company’s market reach and product evolution, leveraging tools like FlowForma Copilot and FlowForma Insights to help customers maximize adoption, increase efficiencies, and drive strong return on investment. John notes the growing demand for no-code platforms across sectors, citing trends toward user-driven automation, enhanced AI integration, and a robust focus on regulatory compliance and security.As John takes the helm, he brings a commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring FlowForma remains a top player in the rapidly evolving digital transformation space.This appointment not only aligns with FlowForma's future-oriented approach but underscores its commitment to staying ahead in the evolving digital process automation space, as it strives to set new standards in user-driven, no-code automation for enterprises worldwide.Discover how FlowForma's AI-driven process automation solutions can transform your organization. Visit the website at www.flowforma.com to learn more about its latest AI innovations.About FlowFormaFlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM (Business Process Management) space with an innovative approach to developing award-winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding. FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 300,000 users across Europe, America, and Asia Pacific.Contact DetailsFor further press information please contact

