SGS Expands Scope of Conformity Assessment Services for Kuwait Imports

As an approved certification body for the KW EER program, SGS supports businesses to comply with Kuwait’s latest energy efficiency and product performance requirements

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced an expanded scope of services under Kuwait’s Public Authority for Industry (PAI) Product Conformity Assessment (PCA) program. As part of the Kuwait Conformity Assurance Scheme (KUCAS), SGS now offers certification for additional regulated products entering the Kuwaiti market, including detergents, household appliances, ceramic tiles, food contact materials and toys.This expansion includes newly introduced requirements under the Kuwait Energy Efficiency Rating (KW EER) program, which now extends beyond air conditioners to cover a broader range of products. Effective March 1, 2025, energy efficiency regulations will apply to:Rotating electrical machines (KWS 1897:2023)Electric clothes dryers (KWS 1898:2023)Electric clothes washing machines (KWS 1899:2023)Refrigerators, refrigerators-freezers and freezers (KWS 1900:2023)Additionally, conformity assessment now covers detergents, including:Powder detergents: KWS GSO 151:2023Liquid detergents: KWS GSO 2555:2022SGS is an approved certification body for the KW EER program, supporting businesses in complying with Kuwait’s latest energy efficiency and product performance requirements. By certifying to updated KUCAS standards, manufacturers and exporters can ensure smooth market access and meet evolving regulatory expectations.Learn more about SGS’s KUCAS certification services About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.