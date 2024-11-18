BLOX Markets, Inc. Implements Sigma Computing’s Platform to Elevate Data Analytics Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOX Markets, Inc., is proud to announce its implementation of Sigma Computing, a leader in cloud-based data analytics solutions. With Sigma’s intuitive interface and advanced analytics capabilities, BLOX Markets can now transform data into actionable insights more efficiently.

“Implementing Sigma’s platform represents a significant leap forward for BLOX Markets,” said Khody Azmoon, Head of Business Development & Product Strategy at BLOX Markets. “Their robust analytics platform will empower us to harness data in ways that improve the trading venue and foster greater transparency in the market.”

“Sigma is excited to work with BLOX Markets to help them harness the power of data,” said Brandon Cohan, VP of Customer Success at Sigma. “This implementation marks a pivotal step for BLOX Markets as they continue to innovate and expand their capabilities, enabling deeper insights and more agile decision-making for their clients.”

About BLOX Markets, Inc.

BLOX Markets, Inc., is in the process of developing a new retail focused US equities trading venue, utilizing emerging technologies to broaden access and enhance market efficiency. We believe that all investors deserve access to the best execution opportunities. We’re building a trading venue to open up access to off-exchange equity retail flow through order competition. Retail investors would benefit from greater competition in the execution of their orders and other investors would benefit from opportunities to execute against such orders, thus bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors. We present to you a new type of trading venue called Openpool. Please note the trading venue is not yet operational, awaiting regulatory filing and is subject to regulatory approvals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@bloxmarkets.com

About Sigma Computing

Sigma Computing is a leading cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to easily explore and analyze data, turning it into actionable insights. With a focus on accessibility and user experience, Sigma empowers teams to make data-driven decisions quickly.

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@sigmacomputing.com

