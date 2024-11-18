CatMad.com Re-Launches with Expanded Product Line and Major Sale for Cat Enthusiasts

Cat Mad

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CatMad.com, an online retailer dedicated to cat-themed merchandise, is announcing a significant re-launch, with a broader selection of products, eco-friendly options, and an exclusive sale, featuring an additional 15% discount on top of already reduced prices. This re-launch arrives in time for the holiday season, appealing to cat owners, gift seekers, and anyone interested in quality cat-related items.CatMad.com has long been committed to the cat-loving community, offering products that celebrate and support the unique bond between humans and felines. Founded by a passionate cat owner, the brand has cultivated a reputation as a resource for cat-focused gifts, accessories, and home décor. With the re-launch, CatMad.com is introducing new collections, which now include eco-conscious options alongside its signature items.The re-launch includes a variety of new products:CatJewellery – Cat-inspired necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, offering stylish accessories for those who enjoy subtle feline motifs.Handmade Soy Wax Kitty Candles – Created with soy wax, these candles make thoughtful gifts, while safety recommendations accompany each product to ensure responsible use. Cat Socks – Eco-friendly socks provide comfort and sustainability, crafted with bamboo and available in a variety of whimsical cat-themed designs.As part of its mission, CatMad.com incorporates sustainability by offering eco-friendly materials in select products. The team believes this aligns with the values of many in the cat-loving community who seek environmentally responsible choices.“We’re thrilled to re-launch with an expanded range that caters directly to cat enthusiasts, just in time for the holiday season,” says James Townsend, Owner of CatMad.com. “Our team has worked to curate products that reflect our customers’ love for cats, while also considering the importance of sustainability and value.”With a 15% discount on top of the store’s re-launch sale prices, CatMad.com’s announcement arrives at a prime moment for holiday shoppers. This sale is part of the company’s commitment to offering value and accessibility, with products designed for practical use as well as aesthetic appeal.The re-launch also introduces updated blog content, featuring insights, tips, and stories that cater to the cat enthusiast community. CatMad.com continues to grow as both a shopping destination and a community resource, sharing knowledge on cat care and connecting with like-minded individuals.For additional information about CatMad.com, its latest collections, or details on the re-launch sale, please visit catmad.comAbout CatMad.comFounded with the vision of creating a haven for cat lovers, CatMad.com is a curated online store offering cat-themed products for cats and their owners. Committed to quality and sustainability, CatMad.com emphasises products that are practical, stylish, and eco-conscious. The re-launch underscores CatMad.com’s dedication to connecting with the feline community, providing unique items and resources for cat enthusiasts worldwide.

