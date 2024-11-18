Early Education Career Institute to Lead a Week-long National Apprenticeship Week 2024 Celebration

EECI Logo

Honoring the Achievements of Early Care Education Apprentices

Not only do we recognize the hard work and achievement of our apprentices, but we embrace our role as a catalyst for positive change and innovation in early childhood education” — Shawntel Green

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Early Education Career Institute, EECI has a week of engaging and purposeful activities planned in honor of National Apprenticeship Week 2024, November 18-22, 2024.EECI is pleased to share that the organization has now exceeded over 400 apprenticeship completions since receiving its accreditation as a Registered Apprenticeship Program in January 2022.As a beacon of innovation in early childhood education, EECI continues to forge forward with impactful programs that enhance the community and the professional lives of its apprentices.National Apprenticeship Week 2024 theme is "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation." The U.S. Department of Labor spearheads the event to recognize a decade of progress and game-changing effects these apprenticeships have upon the variety of industries. This year, EECI commemorates its celebrations in conjunction with the National Objectives put forth by the Department of Labor, focusing not just on honoring the achievements of an individual apprentice but also on broader accomplishments and developments related to early childhood education.EECI embodies this commitment to these themes through specially designed events and community activities that are conducted to ensure apprenticeships remain one of the most important pathways toward education and career development.For this National Apprenticeship Week, EECI will host special drop-in events in both Michigan and Indianapolis. On Wednesday, local apprentices are invited to stop into a designated EECI center to enjoy a takeout lunch and receive a token of appreciation. Events are a great way to acknowledge and show appreciation for service and milestones of our apprentices in each respective region as EECI supports our students across several states.The highlight of the week will be the Open House Drop-in event on Friday, November 22, at the EECI South Carolina office, located at 2205-C Decker Boulevard, Columbia, SC. From 11 AM through 3 PM, this event will offer a clear showcase of EECI's trailblazing apprenticeship initiatives and its new facilities. They can take a tour of the facilities, meet the EECI staff, and learn about new developments in early childhood education. All visitors will be invited to a "Grab and Go" lunch.In addition to recognizing their apprenticeship success, EECI is dedicated to supporting the local community with a bottled water donation drive to aid Orangeburg, SC residents affected by recent flooding. Anyone interested can come by the EECI office in Columbia and drop off donations of bottled water on Wednesday, November 20, through Friday, November 22, anytime between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day.“As we celebrate this year's National Apprenticeship Week, not only do we recognize the hard work and achievement of our apprentices, but we embrace our role as a catalyst for positive change and innovation in early childhood education," said Shawntel Green, EECI Program Director. "It is also a platform to enhance and expand our community engagement and laying down the roots for future growth and support our early childhood professionals."To learn more about the events planned for National Apprenticeship Week, including the dinner featuring directors and offering professional development hours, and other outreach to the broader community, go to EarlyEducationCareerInstitute.org Join us in honoring our ECE Apprentices, shaping the future of early childhood education, and making a significant impact in our communities.About Early Education Career Institute (EECI)The Early Education Career Institute (EECI) is a leader in career and professional development for early childhood education, serving students of all ages across nine states with plans for national expansion. As a recognized career and technical education provider under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and a US Department of Labor registered apprenticeship program, EECI offers flexible, research-based virtual classes designed to prepare graduates for successful careers in education and childcare. For more information, visit EarlyEducationCareerInstitute.org###

