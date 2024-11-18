Yost Sues Used-Car Dealer For Violating Ohio Consumer Laws

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Cincinnati-area used-car dealer who allegedly failed to provide customers with titles for the vehicles they bought – a violation of Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

The complaint, filed in Clermont County, names both Superior Auto Mart and its owner, Tareq Daoud. It follows payouts totaling $14,227.30 from the state’s Title Defect Rescission (TDR) Fund to resolve two consumer complaints. In total, there have been 23 complaints against this business.

Superior Auto Mart continues to operate despite concerns about compliance with state consumer laws, so consumers should proceed with caution.

“Ohioans deserve a smooth ride when buying a vehicle,” Yost said. “We can’t let dishonest business owners take advantage of customers and ruin the reputation of Ohio’s small businesses.”

The TDR Fund is used to reimburse consumers when a dealership fails to provide a valid title, ensuring that buyers either receive the title and keep the car or get their money back and return the car, preventing them from being left with an unusable vehicle.

AG Yost urges those who have faced similar issues with Superior Auto Mart or other used-car businesses throughout the state to report their experiences. Such reports help protect potential buyers from fraudulent practices.

For those looking to buy a used car, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) advises that consumers first:

Check with the AGO and the Better Business Bureau for any complaints against the dealership.

Get everything in writing and read the fine print.

Take the vehicle for an extended test drive.

Ask about previous damage, defects and repair history. A vehicle’s history can be reviewed through the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System at nmvtis.gov.

Ask a trustworthy mechanic to check the car for problems.

Consumers who do not receive a valid vehicle title within 30 days of the purchase date – as required by Ohio law – are urged to contact Yost’s office.

If you suspect a business of unfair or deceptive sales practices, contact the Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-