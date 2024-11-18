GL Communications Enhances 5G Network Emulation Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their 5G Core Network Test Solutions, designed to help network operators, equipment manufacturers, and service providers test 5G performance and reliability. These solutions emulate complex network environments, test 5G core components, and provide real-time performance monitoring. They optimize functionality, detect potential issues, and ensure the delivery of high-quality services to end users.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/5g-network-testing-architecture.jpg ]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation suite offers 5G emulation capabilities enabling rigorous testing and troubleshooting of network infrastructure, software applications and User Equipment for compliance. MAPS™ 5G Emulators test 5G NR Base Stations and 5G Core Network Functions according to 3GPP standards.”

The 5G Lab setup utilizes mobile phones and emulated components to enable real-time VoNR calls and seamless interworking with 4G and VoIP networks. It includes pre-configured scripts for general messaging and call flow scenarios, supporting multimedia call session setup and control over IP networks. GL’s complete 5G lab is also ideal for educational institutions in teaching 5G architecture and protocols.

MAPS™ now supports Linux® environments, offering greater flexibility in deployment. With its web interface, 5G emulation and testing tools are accessible via Linux® web servers, enhancing adaptability for diverse network infrastructures. The platform features a user-friendly, multi-user interface with multi-location access, allowing convenient test parameter configuration from any location or device.

This all-in-one solution enables emulation, testing, and validation of 5G network components across interfaces like N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N17, N21, N22, N29, and N51. Supporting functional and load testing for signaling and traffic, it is essential for 5G development and deployment. It also generates high volumes of signaling and user traffic to assess scalability, stability and performance under heavy loads.

The 5G Network's End-to-End architecture connects the 5G Access Network (gNB), Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), Authentication Server Function (AUSF), Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF), Unified Data Management (UDM), Session Management Function (SMF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Short Message Service Function (SMSF), Network Exposure Function (NEF), and User Plane Function (UPF) to data servers, Application Functions (AF), and the EPC/IMS core, enabling seamless interoperability.

The MAPS™ framework tests the functionality and performance of the core network and its entities, supporting multiple base stations and tens of thousands of UEs alongside 5G core elements. It also enables wrap-around testing by allowing the replacement of any network element with the device under test.

GL’s End-to-End Wireless Network Emulation Test Suite provides a fully functional live network environment at your premises, customizable to specific testing needs. It supports 5G, 4G, and 3G emulation, monitoring, and troubleshooting while adhering to industry standards.

MAPS™ 5G emulators enable remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity via Python APIs. Users can configure tests, emulate calls, and manage actions like playing voice files, recording traffic, and handling digits and tones. The MAPS™ server also supports call generation and reception, integrating seamlessly with its client application.

[For more information, refer to Python Sample Script]

In addition, GL’s 5G Protocol Analyzer monitors 5G networks effectively, capturing, decoding, and gathering statistics across the N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13 interfaces. This provides valuable insights to support efficient 5G network operation.

Other key features of the MAPS™ include:

Generate Control Plane signaling and User Plane traffic in 5G networks

Supports HTTP2/TLS and Rest APIs emulation in 5G Core

Traffic generation and verification over 5G, including VoNR (Voice), Web (HTTP), and more with additional licenses - Mobile traffic core – GTP and Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway

Generate tens of thousands of UE Signaling sessions for load testing

Generates and processes NGAP/NAS (valid and invalid) messages

Insert impairments to create invalid messages

Provides Call Statistics and Events Status, Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7



