Magnusmode Launches New Disability Empathy Training Module

Foster Inclusion in the workplace

The new eLearning module empowers employees to better support individuals with disabilities. Huntington National Bank is the first U.S. partner to launch.

Putting people first is at the core of everything we do at Huntington, so it’s important that we equip our colleagues with tools to promote inclusion.” — Donnell White, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnusmode, a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions, today announced the U.S. launch of its latest solution, a customizable Disability Empathy Training module called MagnusLearn. Huntington National Bank, a full-service regional bank dedicated to empowering communities and individuals, is the first in the United States to adopt this groundbreaking platform. MagnusLearn leverages storytelling and interactive scenarios to raise awareness and empower employees to better understand and support colleagues and customers with disabilities.Huntington Bank is offering this new training as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment and providing exceptional service to its diverse customer base. The 40-minute training module – which is optional for colleagues to complete – includes a combination of real-life examples from 'Disability Empathy Guides' and allows employees to make decisions that simulate interactions with individuals who have disabilities, exploring the real-time consequences of their choices."We are thrilled to have Huntington National Bank as our inaugural U.S. partner in launching MagnusLearn," said Nadia Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Magnusmode. "By working with companies like Huntington, we are making workplaces and communities more inclusive and accessible for everyone. MagnusLearn equips employees with invaluable tools for understanding disability, which in turn enhances both customer and employee experiences."Each customized MagnusLearn module integrates seamlessly with existing Learning Management Systems and addresses specific customer and colleague journey challenges, including retail, call centers, and operations. The platform emphasizes practical tools and real-world applications, empowering employees with the knowledge they need to engage with empathy and create more inclusive environments.“Putting people first is at the core of everything we do at Huntington, so it’s important that we equip our colleagues with tools to promote inclusion,” said Donnell White, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Huntington Bank. “This new Disability Empathy training, developed by our friends at Magnusmode in collaboration with Huntington, will help our colleagues understand different perspectives of individuals with disabilities, which will help us continue to best serve our customers and colleagues.”For more information about MagnusLearn, visit https://www.magnusmode.com/magnuslearn/ About Magnusmode ( https://magnusode.com ):Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable people of all abilities to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton's autistic brother inspired the creation Magnusmode and its award-winning app, MagnusCards, the company's flagship solution. Providing digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic neurodivergent, and people of different abilities worldwide, Card Decks are sponsored by enterprise clients across North America including Whirlpool, Trader Joe's, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, M&T Bank, Toronto Pearson International Airport, GIANT Food Stores, and Port Authority New York New Jersey to make their services more accessible. Magnusmode recently unveiled MagnusLearn, extending the company’s commitment to continuing to break down barriers to inclusion in everyday life. For more information, visit www.magnusmode.com

