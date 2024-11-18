ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Nov. 7

Watch the full recap of the Nov. 7, 2024 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Salmon, Idaho. Topics covered include: 2025-2030 Fisheries Management Plan; Panhandle CWD Management Zone and Deer Harvest Sampling; and an update from the Hunting and Technology Working Group.



