Sproutr Joins AAIS Partner Program, Delivering Seamless Cost-Effective Program-to-Market Solutions to Members

Lisle, IL, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Sproutr to the AAIS Partner Program.

"Sproutr is excited to join the AAIS Partner Program, blending our deep insurance expertise with a technology-driven, customer-first approach to streamline service delivery,” shared JoAnne Artesani, Founder and CEO of Sproutr. “This collaboration empowers us to expedite form development for our clients, leveraging AAIS's pre-configured forms. Joining the AAIS Partner Program provides insurers and their delegated authority networks with access to our seamless, cost-effective solution that accelerates the product development process."

Sproutr’s mission is to redefine the standards in insurance program design and simplify the process of bringing regulated products to market. Their team of designer-builders has built and launched programs from concept through policy issuance and managed them after launch, bringing first-hand experience to every decision at each phase of the build process.

“We welcome Sproutr to our AAIS Partner Program and are excited to connect our Members with their holistic approach, which provides practical, proven, cost-effective solutions to the P&C insurance marketplace,” said John Kadous, Vice President of Products at AAIS. "Sproutr has a strong team of seasoned, experienced insurance professionals who will undoubtedly provide a wide range of expertise to our Member carriers, further driving continued innovation, efficiency, and growth.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Sproutr can help expedite your product development process, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Sproutr

Sproutr is an insurance product design & build firm. Moving beyond advisory services, Sproutr exists to support start-up and legacy insurance providers in leading core insurance functions to validate, design, and author new or expanding product launch efforts. Their team has deep experience and credibility in leading underwriting, process, and product design and implementation within Fortune 500 companies and unicorn insurtechs. Choosing Sproutr means gaining the strength and credibility of a multi-disciplinary team that has navigated real industry obstacles. Find out more at sproutr.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

