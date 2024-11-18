Dr. Hector Zenil Awarded the Charles François Prize by the International Academy for Systems and Cybernetic Sciences

For his work on Biosignatures & Understanding the Complexity of Living Systems

I would like to congratulate Dr. Zenil on receiving the Charles François prize, a prestigious recognition for his continuous dedication to advancing the field of complex systems” — Prof. Mohamed Nemiche

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Hector Zenil is awarded the Charles François Prize by the International Academy for Systems and Cybernetic Sciences at the World Conference on Complex Systems in Casablanca - Mohammedia (WCSS24) for his work on biosignatures and understanding the complexity of living systems.At recent public events, two leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Ilya Sutskever, founder of OpenAI, and Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, have drawn fundamental parallels between data compression and AI in discussing the future of AI towards Artificial General Intelligence and Superintelligence.This fundamental connection has been the research work of Dr. Hector Zenil, an Associate Professor at the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, King's College London and founder of Oxford Immune Algorithmics , a DeepTech University of Oxford startup, who pioneered and has spearheaded these connections for the last 15 years at the institutions he has been affiliated with—from the Karolinska Institutet which selects the Nobel Prize in Medicine laureates in Sweden, to the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the UK.Dr. Zenil's work has consisted of finding effective methods and applications of the theory of compression, formally called Algorithmic Information Theory, in connection to model-driven causal AI, to answer fundamental questions and real-world challenges ranging from understanding the complexity of living systems to comprehending the transition dynamics of health and disease. Dr. Zenil is also the Editor-in-Chief of Complex Systems, the first journal in the field founded 40 years ago by MacArthur Genius, and creator of Mathematica, Dr. Stephen Wolfram.The Prize was announced by Prof. Pierre Bricage, Secretary General of International Academy for Systems and Cybernetic Sciences (IASCYS), Vice-President of the French Association for Systemics and Cybernetics AFSCET; former Head of the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Pau and Adour Countries, France.The prize was awarded at the World Conference on Complex Systems (WCCS24) in Casablanca - Mohammedia, Morocco by Prof. Mohamed Nemiche, President of the Moroccan Society of Interdisciplinary Sciences, and AI Prof. Ali IDRI from UM6P - University Mohammed VI Polytechnic. Other keynote speakers included Dr. Stephen Wolfram, Prof. Gregory Chaitin; Prof. Jean-Paul Delahaye; Prof. Hervé Zwirn, and Prof. Hiroki Sayama.The Charles François Prize aims to reward scientists for all aspects in their research activities in Cybernetics and System Sciences. Oxford Immune Algorithmics is a University of Oxford deep-tech start-up also associated with Cambridge University and King's College London that applies symbolic regression and program synthesis A(G)I as opposed to narrow statistical pattern-matching AI to deliver meaningful solutions in areas of greatest human interest such as healthcare and medicine to everyone today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.