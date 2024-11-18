Worsening of Acute Food Insecurity Projected through May Makes School Meals a Lifeline

Mary’s Meals collaboration with country partners ensures consistent school feeding for almost 2.5 million children.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hunger Hotspots: FAO–WFP Early Warnings on Acute Food Insecurity: November 2024 to May 2025 Outlook report projects a significant worsening in the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity in countries where many are already affected by conflict and displacement, extreme weather patterns and economic instability. Of the 22 countries listed in the report, international school feeding charity Mary's Meals operates in 12, collectively providing school meals for more than two million children.As these challenges intensify, Mary’s Meals efforts to alleviate child hunger and address its underlying causes are more crucial than ever. The most difficult circumstances, like those that people are facing in Haiti, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen and the southern Africa region, make this school feeding work essential, providing lifelines for vulnerable children."We cannot let the magnitude of these problems overwhelm our work toward ending child hunger and disrupted education. On the contrary, it reinforces our determination to do both. Through our collaborative school feeding programs in 17 countries, we see firsthand the hope these initiatives bring to families and communities. Even in the direst circumstances, when children are nourished and able to attend school, these programs provide a sense of stability and hope that with an education, there’s an opportunity for a better future,” said Mary's Meals USA Executive Director Terry Bonet.### END ###About Mary’s MealsNow in its 22nd year, Mary’s Meals is a global movement that sets up school-feeding programs in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, where conflict, poverty and hunger often prevent children from gaining an education. Mary’s Meals works with in-country volunteers and trusted partners to provide one daily nutritious meal in a place of learning to bring children into the classroom to receive an education. This simple solution to help end world hunger also enables children to lift themselves from the cycle of hunger and poverty.Mary’s Meals began by feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002. Today, the organization feeds more than 2.4 million children every school day in more than 5,000 schools in the following countries: Benin, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Mary’s Meals is part of the global School Meals Coalition, an emerging initiative of governments and partners to drive actions that can urgently reestablish, improve, and scale up food and education systems. For more information about Mary’s Meals, visit marysmealsusa.org.

