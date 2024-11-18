Fenix Lighting Announces Huge Black Friday Sale with 20% Off Sitewide

Fenix Black Friday PD36R PRO Gift Pack HT18R Fenix Gift Packs Fenix Lighting USA

Customer-favorite Fenix flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and more are all on sale this Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting is excited to announce its Black Friday sale, offering a 20% discount on its entire online catalog at fenixlighting.com . Running from Friday, November 29th, through Monday, December 2nd, this limited-time sale is a good opportunity to grab customer-favorite lighting gear at unbeatable prices in time for the holidays.Shoppers will need to enter the promo code “BLACKFRIDAY20” at checkout to receive 20% off of their entire purchase. Fenix Lighting has also specified that this will be their final sale of the 2024 holiday season.The Black Friday 20% off code can also be added to Fenix Lighting’s already discounted gift packs , including the PD36R PRO + Mini-Lite Gift Pack, BC26R Bike Light + BC05R V2.0 Tail Light Gift Pack, and HT18R + Accessories Gift Pack.For those in need of guidance through Fenix’s catalog of products, the company has also released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide . The guide breaks down gift suggestions into a variety of categories, such as who the gift receiver is and by price point.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.