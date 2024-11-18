Honoring Veterans at Columbine Health

Columbine Health Systems Charles Smith, known as Chief, resides at Lakeview Commons and is a retired Master Sergeant from the Air Force with over 30 years of service that spanned Vietnam and Desert Storm. Willard Froseth joined the Navy at 18, inspired by friends who enlisted right out of high school.

November is a time to honor veterans, but at Columbine Health, we proudly extend that gratitude all year.

Columbine Health is not just a place where veterans live—it is a place where their legacies are celebrated.” — Andrea Walker, Columbine Health Systems

At New Mercer Commons, veterans like Willard Froseth and Donal Fisher bring rich stories of service and friendship.

At New Mercer Commons, veterans like Willard Froseth and Donal Fisher bring rich stories of service and friendship. Willard joined the Navy at 18, inspired by friends who enlisted right out of high school. As a radar operator, he traveled the world with his comrades, cherishing memories like a night out on the Atlantic City Pier after a long week of duty. Willard credits the Navy with instilling discipline and camaraderie, opening doors to college through the GI Bill, an opportunity he values deeply. His room is adorned with photos from his Navy days and a recent trip to Washington, D.C., honoring his fallen comrades.

Air Force veteran Donal Fisher initially trained as a pilot but transitioned to radio operations after World War II. His service led to a successful career as a commercial pilot, continuing his Air Force adventures worldwide. Don stays connected with his former Air Force buddies, sharing memories and holiday cards. At New Mercer Commons, Don and Willard share their stories with fellow residents and staff, fostering bonds through shared experiences.

Charles Smith, known as Chief, resides at Lakeview Commons and is a retired Master Sergeant from the Air Force with over 30 years of service that spanned Vietnam and Desert Storm. Chief's walls display medals and photos, reminders of his dedication to his country. He often shares stories with staff about his work in aircraft maintenance and teaching Air Force ROTC. For Chief, the Air Force instilled discipline and resilience, shaping his life profoundly. The Lakeview Commons community honors Chief's pride in service with a dedicated space for veterans, where he and others reflect on the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made to secure it.

Another resident at Lakeview Commons, Buck Morning, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and a survivor of the Chosin Reservoir campaign. He credits the Marines with making him “a better man,” and his room is filled with memorabilia capturing his pride in service. Buck’s wife, who served as a nurse in the Korean War, also shares this connection to the military. After his service, Buck built an impressive career at Rockwell College, contributing to the space program and meeting astronaut John Glenn. He remains active in the veteran community, attending Saturday breakfasts at Golden Corral and participating in the local Fourth of July parade, which allows him to honor his service friends and show gratitude for his journey.

Chuck Chapman resides at The Windsor and carries a legacy as a Marine who served during the Bay of Pigs invasion. Chuck joined the Marines in 1953, driven by a sense of adventure and a family history of service—his great-grandfather, Amos Chapman, won the Medal of Honor as a scout during the Indian Wars. Chuck’s Marine Corps career included infantry, aviation mechanics, and recruiting, spanning nearly 30 years. His apartment at The Windsor is filled with mementos from his service, allowing him to honor the Marine Corps spirit. Every year, Chuck’s family throws a Marine Corps birthday celebration at The Windsor, gathering family, staff, and residents to celebrate the camaraderie and resilience of those who served.

Don McCarthy, a former navigator in the Army Air Corps, lives at The Worthington Independent Living and carries a legacy of courage and adventure. Don joined as an Aviation Cadet in 1942, rising to First Lieutenant and completing 30 missions in a B-24 bomber. His service predated the creation of the U.S. Air Force, making him a part of the early history of American air power. Don’s apartment at The Worthington is a personal archive filled with cherished photos, documents, and memorabilia, including his 1942 high school yearbook. Now 100 years old, Don continues to inspire those around him with his dedication and resilience.

Every day, Columbine’s transportation service takes Don to Centre Avenue Health and Rehab—part of the Columbine family—where he faithfully visits his wife, Arlene. The Worthington’s supportive community ensures Don feels honored for his service and contributions. The dedication of staff and residents to understanding the sacrifices made by veterans like Don keeps the spirit of the Army Air Corps alive, reminding everyone of the courage and history these veterans embody.

At Columbine Health, we are privileged to care for veterans like Willard, Donal, Chief, Chuck, and Don. Through thoughtful displays and ongoing support, we honor their service daily, preserving their stories and keeping their sacrifices front of mind. Columbine Health is not just a place where veterans live—it is a place where their legacies are celebrated, reminding us of the extraordinary strength and dedication that define these remarkable individuals.

