American Friends of NATAL Hosts “Voices of Resilience” Focused on Mental Health, Moderated by Journalist Chuck Todd

American Friends of NATAL hosts "Voices of Resilience," spotlighting stories of resilience from Israelis impacted by trauma, terror, and war.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL , a US based organization that supports Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center, will host its annual fundraising and awareness event, spotlighting the remarkable resilience of individuals in Israel impacted by trauma from terror and war. This year's theme, "Voices of Resilience," will celebrate strength and healing, featuring powerful stories from NATAL 's patients in Israel and the innovative therapeutic approaches that have supported their journeys. The evening will feature a panel discussion moderated by esteemed journalist Chuck Todd, currently NBC News’ Chief Political Analyst.Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL, emphasized the event's unique focus, sharing that "the stories of healing and hope that emerge from our community continue to inspire us. Through NATAL's work in Israel, we've witnessed how individuals not only overcome trauma but often become sources of strength for others." She shared about the Brush "Helmets for Heroes" partnership and auction, which will highlight the powerful intersection of art, community, and healing in PTSD recovery.The event will showcase pioneering developments in mental health treatment while honoring those who have transformed personal experiences into beacons of hope for others. Dedicated to supporting those impacted by terror and conflict in Israel, especially in the wake of the profound trauma following October 7th, NATAL strives to promote healing and resilience. Guests will gain insight into NATAL's innovative therapeutic approaches and hear firsthand accounts of resilience and recovery from within the community.A Transformative Evening of Reflection and HealingOn Thursday, November 21st, American Friends of NATAL will host this special event designed to foster hope and healing. The evening will feature a panel discussion moderated by esteemed journalist Chuck Todd, bringing together NATAL’s Chief Psychologist, Professor Rivka Tuval-Mashiach, along with individuals whose lives have been profoundly impacted by NATAL’s programs.Participants will include combat veterans and a survivor of the Nova Festival, who will share their personal journeys and the role that NATAL’s trauma-focused support has played in their path to resilience and recovery:Chuck Todd, ModeratorAn esteemed American television journalist, Chuck Todd served as the 12th moderator of NBC's Meet the Press and hosted Meet the Press Now, the show’s daily edition on NBC News Now. Currently NBC News’ Chief Political Analyst, Todd has also held roles as Chief White House Correspondent and host of The Daily Rundown on MSNBC. He continues to offer political insights as NBC News' on-air analyst for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Today.Professor Rivka Tuval-MashiachNATAL’s Chief Psychologist, Professor Rivka Tuval-Mashiach combines her academic expertise and commitment to supporting trauma survivors. VP of International Affairs at Bar-Ilan University, she specializes in narrative-based PTSD treatment and studies the ways trauma shapes identity, particularly around gender and collective experiences.Ortal Biran GorfinkelCivil Affairs Captain in the IDF Reserves, Ortal Biran Gorfinkel faced the horrors of October 7th at the Zikim base, where her unit assisted in body recovery. To support her fellow soldiers, she reached out to NATAL to form a support group, facilitating their healing and transition back to civilian life.Hananel ZilberbergFormer IDF Platoon Commander, author, and Digital Experience Specialist at Kaltura, Hananel Zilberberg returned to military service during the Iron Swords conflict. Inspired by his experience with PTSD, he wrote Ma Ha'kesher to share his journey and the moral complexities faced by soldiers.Shiran IsraelA 24-year-old tattoo artist in training, Shiran Israel survived the tragic Nova Festival attack that claimed the lives of friends. After her rescue, she connected with NATAL for support, determined to share her story and advocate for mental health, breaking the silence that previous generations endured.Helmets for Heroes Online and Live Auction Hosted by Emmy Winner, Yuval DavidEmmy and Multi-Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, Journalist & Leading Jewish LGBT Activist and Advisor, Yuval David, will be hosting a live auction featuring 18 helmets from Brush “Helmets for Heroes” created by internationally recognised Israeli artists. These one-of-a-kind pieces of art feature helmets that serve as a canvas, illustrating the invisible wounds of trauma while celebrating the possibilities of growth and recovery. Brush’s mission is to support mental health through art and all proceeds from the auction will benefit NATAL, Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center, directly supporting the mental rehabilitation of IDF veterans.About American Friends of NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) supports the Israeli based NATAL that provides vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war. AFN engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. Overnight, 9.7 million Israelis need NATAL's help and support. The national lifeline, NATAL's Helpline, experienced a massive increase in calls, serving more than 60,000 calls since October 7th, requiring many more volunteers and staff than have ever been asked to field. NATAL urgently needs emergency support to: expand clinical services, recruit and train additional volunteers, and provide emergency psychological assistance.

