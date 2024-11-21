Release of Hunch Punch – an educational mobile game about guessing statistics.

Hunch Punch Preview

The game presents a new kind of quiz challenge - presented with a statement, a country, and a year, a user has to make a guess and decide between more or less.

ZWICKAU, SACHSONY, GERMANY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 18th of November Hunch Punch, a mobile game about guessing statistical numbers, was released to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Most people enjoy guessing while there are currently not many opportunities to do so.

In Hunch Punch a user gets presented a subject, a region and a year, while a number is displayed, the user then has to guess, if the real value is above or below. A game starts easy, displaying absurd numbers, while the difficulty slowly grows. The number of rounds survived defines an entry inside a worldwide leaderboard. Users can make several adjustments and filter categories, units, complexity, regions and years. There are currently 464703 questions from 1001 categories.

The statistical numbers may have the power to make people rethink about certain issues. Tasks like: Average aviation kilometres per year, Katar, 2018 - 29000 may surprise users.

Most people do not explicitly search for such information. User experience has shown that they can inspire and stimulate discussions. The developer, who has been using many days for pure testing of the statistics, states, that even preconceptions about other countries can be reduced. A better feeling and understanding of numbers can arise.

The developers intention is to educate. That’s why he decided to not place any advertisements. It is free, so anyone can access it.

The best way to keep data secret is to not collect them at all. Hunch Punch is only storing a user’s Email, country and username, while only using the pure result of a game to display this user inside the leaderboard. No single decision for more or less is stored, no behaviour inside the app is tracked. The data is only handled by a connected server, the connection is encrypted.

The App was created by Paul Zetzsch, an independent developer from Germany. It was created without the use of AI, also none of the material used was AI-created. The data transported was checked and proofread at random to ensure correct answers. There is a filter which can exclude information, that may not be suitable for children, so children may also use the App without any risk.

