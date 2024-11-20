Meet the People Behind the Newest Documentary on Black Land, Wealth, Housing and the Resilience of Small Town Community

Historic Documentary Premieres in the Heart of Wine and the Home of Bourbon

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Kristen LaRue Bond and Pierre Bagley, the two faces behind LEXINGTON… Resilience in the Redline, an award-winning documentary about Black land, wealth, housing, and the resilience of a small-town community. In a historic move, Kristen who is President and Co-Founder of Black Yarn Inc, in collaboration with Pierre, esteemed writer, producer, director, and former D.C. Film Commissioner, with the support of the French government, will hold the international premiere of the documentary in Bordeaux, France, in April 2025. The U.S. premiere will follow in Lexington, Kentucky, in June 2025.“Acknowledging and understanding the nuanced journey of the American Black identity is not just a matter of enlightenment; it is a pathway to fostering inclusivity, dismantling systemic inequalities, and building a more equitable future for all.”These words underpin the vision driving Black Yarn Inc., a Black female-led nonprofit based in the conservative state of Kentucky, dedicated to exploring, celebrating, and amplifying Black experiences through the lens of film and data-driven research.Black Yarn Inc. has set a new standard for data inclusivity and storytelling, shining a light on the complex social, political, economic, and cultural dynamics that exist between “two Americas.”A Bold Cultural Collaboration Across Borders“The stories we accept drive the decisions we make. Through our Black-led advocacy, we strive to repair systemic economic harms, foster equity, and connect Black experiences with those of all Americans using film, research, and collaboration,” said Kristen LaRue Bond, President and Co-Founder of Black Yarn Inc. “As the world and the U.S. examine and challenge the leadership of Black women, it is imperative that we own our narrative to bridge the widening divides that seek to separate us. This opportunity for cultural exchange in Bordeaux allows us to spotlight issues of racial equity, social justice, and the multifaceted nature of the Black experience on a global stage.”Bagley, known for his work with top-tier talent including Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton, Justin Chon, LeToya Luckett, and the late Michael Clarke Duncan, described LEXINGTON… Resilience in the Redline as “an ongoing American story chronicling Black America’s journey to overcome adversity through perseverance, resilience, courage, and faith.” He continued, “As we see efforts to distort and erase Black Americans’ unique journey to freedom and opportunity, it becomes even more crucial to craft and preserve our narratives ourselves.”Historic Premieres in the Heart of Wine and the Home of BourbonSet to premiere in the heart of Bordeaux, the “wine capital of the world,” the documentary screening will be a groundbreaking event taking place in April 2025. Dignitaries from France and the U.S. are expected to attend a week-long program that will include screenings, forums on racial justice, and economic equity, along with discussions on Bordeaux’s historical role in the slave trade. The event will also feature local music, entertainment, and exclusive wine tours, further enhancing the cultural exchange.The U.S. premiere of LEXINGTON… Resilience in the Redline will be held in Lexington, Kentucky, in June 2025, perfectly timed with the city’s celebration of Black Restaurant Week and its historic 250th anniversary. This landmark event will anchor a state-side racial equity summit bringing together distinguished community members, advocates, and thought leaders from across the nation who will explore the pressing topics of racial equity and social justice. Attendees will experience firsthand Lexington’s storied history, diverse culinary offerings, hospitality, and, naturally, plenty of Kentucky bourbon. This gathering promises a unique blend of cultural pride and critical conversation, underscoring the city’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and the enduring spirit of community resilience.A Call to Action Through Storytelling“We believe the unifying power of storytelling can invigorate a shared commitment to equity and leave a legacy that benefits everyone,” said Bond. “Some might look at the challenges we face and say it’s impossible. We say: GREAT! It’s an opportunity to do something incredible. Let’s write the future together – our story is your story too.”Learn more at BlackYarn.comFor press inquiries or more information on Black Yarn Inc. and the upcoming international & national screening events in Bordeaux & Lexington, please contact Kristen LaRue Bond, Black Yarn President and Co-Founder, at Kristen@Black-Yarn.com or Roy Brannon at royleebrann@gmail.com or 615-818-4215 or 214-724-6892.

