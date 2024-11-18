Delaware Forest Service To Host Upcoming Wildfire Training

DOVER, Del. (November 18, 2024)—The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is offering Delawareans a unique job opportunity for the Summer 2025 fire season, where motivated individuals can join the Delaware Wildland Fire crew and travel on fire assignments nationwide. To experience this adventure of a lifetime, individuals will need to attend the annual DFS initial wildland fire training, offered in 2025 at no cost to participants.

While no prior experience in firefighting is necessary, anyone interested in joining a wildland fire crew must be over 18 years old and physically fit. Crew members need to be able to travel for at least two weeks, typically in the summer.

“Our annual wildland firefighting training provides people the opportunity to experience firsthand the importance of protecting our forested lands both here in Delaware and beyond,” said Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper. “By being part of this training, participants contribute to the protection of forests for future generations to enjoy.”

The Delaware Forest Service will offer its 2025 initial training, which will span five days over three weekends in January, February, and March 2025. Upon successfully completing all coursework, participants will be eligible for their “red card” certification from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG). Attendees must register by January 13, 2025, using the online registration form. Complete details are available at de.gov/firecrew.

Individuals will need to complete the following prerequisite courses online prior to attending the in-person classes:

ICS-100 – Introduction to the Incident Command System

IS-700 – An Introduction to the National Incident Management System

L-180 – Human Factors in the Wildland Fire Service

Additionally, individuals will need to complete the following core classes in person:

S-190 – Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior

S-130 – Firefighter Training

Attendance is required at all of the following dates:

January 18-19, 2025

February 1-2, 2025

In addition to the prerequisite and core classwork, there will be a required 1-day field day to be held tentatively in March or April 2025 at Blackbird State Forest in Smyrna. The field day is designed to help rookies develop a better understanding of their completed coursework and test their knowledge and skills by requiring them to complete several tasks individually and in squads. Concurrently, the Delaware Forest Service will host our annual RT-130/Fire Camp. This camp will be open to all veterans who have served on a crew in the past. Both veterans and rookies will complete the Work Capacity Test, Shelter Deployment, and an annual refresher.

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS offers a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit the website de.gov/forestry and connect with DFS on Facebook, Twitter/X, or Instagram.