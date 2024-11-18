Army Reserve Maj. Kate Rubins to receive Army Aviation Badge with Astronaut Device

HOUSTON, Texas –

Maj. Kate Rubins will be the first Army Reserve officer to receive the Basic Aviation Badge with Astronaut Device and Space Badge during a pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. EST, Nov. 21, 2024, in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The award will recognize Rubins’ significant contributions to space exploration and her exemplary service to the nation.

Rubins, a microbiologist and NASA astronaut, is one of the few individuals to hold both military and civilian spaceflight credentials. She was a crew member on the International Space Station during Expedition 48/49 in 2016 and 63/64 in 2020. Her research while onboard the ISS, which included being the first to sequence DNA in space, has advanced scientific knowledge and paved the way for future space exploration endeavors.

As a Soldier with the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, Rubins’ advanced biomedical technology expertise supports the modernization of biological and medical innovation.

“Her unique blend of military experience and scientific acumen inspires future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Army Reserve Col. Nicholas Dille, commander, Support Group, 75th USARIC.

The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command creates new solutions to problem sets within the Army Reserve while enabling persistent experimentation in support of the Army’s modernization efforts to build and refine requirements. The unit combines a unique blend of civilian-acquired skills, certifications and abilities with functional military expertise to assess new capabilities and technologies in support of continuous Army Reserve and Army transformation.

“Maj. Rubins is a stellar example of the Army’s core values and what it means to lead a life of service,” said Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th USARIC. “She inspires audiences around the world in her service as an astronaut and Army Reserve Soldier and is the embodiment of Twice the Citizen.”

For more information about the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, visit https://www.innovation.army.mil/ and watch the event live at .