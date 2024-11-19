TCI Software to Offer Rounds® software platform to Health Insurance Companies

Rounds is a low-cost, all-digital patient feedback software program that captures experience, satisfaction, and quality of care measures in real-time as patients leave their clinic appointments, or via links placed in emails and cellphone text messages.

TCI Software, Inc. has announced that the company will offer its Rounds® software platform to health insurance companies starting in 2025.

We believe that Rounds offers health insurance executives a better tool for achieving their financial performance objectives and nurturing more collaborative relationships with customers.” — Tim Maroney, President and CEO of TCI Software

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare software company TCI Software, Inc. announced today that it will begin offering its Rounds® software platform to health insurance companies beginning January 1, 2025.TCI Software CEO Tim Maroney says, “We believe that Rounds offers health insurance executives a better tool for achieving their financial performance objectives, improving the effectiveness of their own business processes and nurturing more collaborative relationships with customers.”The software can be used to:- Compute and track the amount of money insurance companies save by keeping their customers’ policyholders out of Emergency Rooms while also reducing overnight admissions costs and insurance claims.- Identify disparities between care models (health, dental, mental health, Medicare Advantage) that impact profitability.- Track healthy policyholder outcomes.- Monitor the success of non-clinical health insurance offerings like wellness programs.- Identify business practice process improvements through real-time 24/7 understanding of their customer policyholders’ satisfaction with company products, product support, customer communications, and customer service.“TCI has demonstrated how our healthcare customers are already saving millions of dollars by keeping policyholders out of emergency rooms, the most expensive cost centers in health care,” Maroney says.Rounds is an all digital, low cost program that replaces traditional patient data collection methods like direct mail with 24/7, real-time data processing, and results analytics. Rounds has already been used by over 200 healthcare organizations in 31 states. “TCI now has one of the largest databases of self-reported patient feedback data in healthcare. Rounds bridges the knowledge gap between the insurance company and its customers’ insured employees and patients,” Maroney says.For more information about Rounds and TCI Software, visit their web site or contact the company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.