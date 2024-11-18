MDH highlights grantees’ work and free crib program to promote safe sleep for infants

News Release

Nov. 18, 2024

During Minnesota’s Infant Safe Sleep Week (Nov. 17-23) the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) wants parents to know there is now an opportunity to receive a free crib after a short training about the importance of babies sleeping alone, on their back and in a crib.

As part of the Healthy Beginnings, Healthy Families Act, MDH funds $5.75 million through 20 grantees working on safe sleep. One grantee is Cradle of Hope, which offers free cribs and education to help prevent sudden unexpected infant deaths, which almost always happen in unsafe sleeping environments where the child suffocated, according to Minnesota data. Each year, Minnesota averages 50 sudden unexpected infant deaths, and nearly all those tragic deaths involved unsafe sleep environments.

To prevent such tragedies, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has put forth a set of safe sleep recommendations designed to protect children up to 1 year old. These recommendations are known as the ABCs of safe sleep.

ALONE: Infants should always sleep or nap alone - not sharing beds or cribs with others.

BACK: Always put a baby on their back to sleep or nap.

CRIB: Babies should always sleep or nap in their own safety-approved crib, play yard, bassinet or portable crib without blankets or pillows. To keep warm during Minnesota winters, parents are urged to dress babies in pajamas or other clothing appropriate for the temperature.

Established in 2023, Healthy Beginnings, Healthy Families Act creates opportunities for the state to address infant mortality. Activities include establishing the Minnesota Partnership to Prevent Infant Mortality and funding statewide grants to Tribal Nations, nonprofits and community health boards to improve infant health outcomes. Grantee Cradle of Hope partners with 176 organizations across Minnesota, including seven of the 11 Tribes, and can distribute over 200 portable cribs each month.

“Cradle of Hope helps moms and babies in crisis throughout Minnesota through our statewide portable crib distribution program,” said Darlene Kopesky, executive director at Cradle of Hope. “We provide infant safe sleep classes where families learn safe sleep techniques to lower the risk of sudden infant death and prevent accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed. Saving a baby’s life could be as easy as learning the ABCs of safe sleep.” Those needing a safe place for their baby to sleep who are pregnant (third trimester) or have a baby under 12 months old can contact Cradle of Hope for more information at 651-478-1418.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Nov. 17-23 Infant Safe Sleep Week in Minnesota, and MDH will partner with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to illuminate the I-35W Bridge in pink, white and blue on the night of Nov. 20. Hennepin County partners are illuminating the Lowry Avenue Bridge in pink, white and blue on Nov. 21.

“This week is a special time to let parents know safe sleep support is out there because we know it can be hard to have all the things in place so babies can sleep on their backs, alone and in a crib,” said MDH Assistant Commissioner Maria Sarabia. “The tragedies of these unexpected deaths also highlight the need to provide all Minnesotans the financial and housing opportunities necessary to provide safe sleeping spaces for babies.”

Research shows that bed-sharing raises the risk of a baby’s injury or death. Risks of sleep-related death increase five to 10 times when sleeping on the same surface with someone else when an infant is under 4 months of age. Additionally, the risk of sleep-related infant death is up to 67 times higher when an infant is sleeping with someone on a couch, soft armchair or cushion, the AAP said.

Several MDH grantees from Black and American Indian communities are working with families to help them provide safe spaces and overcome the challenges that can put babies in harm’s way, such as lack of stable housing or financial security. Due to Minnesota’s persistent racial inequalities, between 2017 and 2021, the unexpected infant death disparity was two times greater for Black infants and seven times greater for American Indian infants than for white infants.

Tribal partners are using MDH grant funds to focus on safe sleep. Leech Lake Tribe enlists a spiritual leader to promote safe sleep and American Indian culture by making traditional cradle boards. The Division of Indian Work is also involving elders in making cradle boards. Fond-du-Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa provides cribs and safe sleep education. Additionally, Mewinzha Ondaadiziike Wiigaming integrates safe sleep education and breastfeeding strategies into a new parent support group.

The message of safe sleep is getting out to Minnesota parents and caregivers. In 2022, 62% of mothers reported not using soft bedding, compared to 48% in 2016, according to data collected through monthly surveys with new mothers through the Minnesota Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (MN PRAMS).

During safe sleep week, MDH is also promoting the #ClearTheCrib challenge on social media. Minnesotans can participate by attempting to clear a crib of all pillows and toys in under 10 seconds and sharing their video. This challenge is a fun activity that raises awareness about safe infant sleep and can be done with friends, during baby showers, at parenting classes, as a relay race or as practice at home.

More information is available on MDH’s Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (Includes SIDS and Sleep-Related Infant Deaths) and Safe Sleep webpage.

