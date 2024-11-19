Study Redefines Post-Laser Care Using Adaptogenic Ingredients for Better Healing

Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik’s study shows Adaptogenic Serum boosts healing and results post-laser, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary study by renowned board- certified dermatologist and founder of Stamina® Cosmetics, Dr. Marianna Blyumin- Karasik, has been published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, shedding new light on the transformative benefits of using an Adaptogenic Moisturizing Serum (AMS) post-laser treatment. The study titled “Laser and Skin-Care Synergy: A Post-Laser Application of Novel Adaptogenic Moisturizing Serum for Improving Healing and Cosmesis on the Face” demonstrates that this novel serum significantly accelerates healing and enhances cosmetic outcomes after laser procedures.

Remarkable Results

The study involved eight patients who underwent long-pulsed alexandrite or picosecond laser treatments targeting photodamage and pigmentation. Post- treatment, they applied AMS, which combines powerful adaptogens like Curcumin, Gotu Kola, Cordyceps, and Resveratrol with hydrating agents such as Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, and Squalane. The results were astounding:

• Significant reduction in photodamage scores (p = 0.0078) with a median decrease of 3.5 points.

• 100% of patients reported improvements in skin photodamage, pigmentation, and radiance.

• Zero adverse reactions were observed, with all participants finding the serum cosmetically pleasing.

“These findings confirm the powerful synergy between laser treatments and the AMS serum,” said Dr. Blyumin-Karasik. “The adaptogenic blend not only enhances the healing process but also delivers a radiant, rejuvenated complexion.”

The Science Behind AMS

The novel AMS serum leverages the bioactive power of adaptogens to boost the skin's resilience to stress, inflammation, and environmental damage. These ingredients work in tandem to support post-laser recovery by:

• Reducing inflammation and redness.

• Enhancing skin barrier repair for quicker healing.

• Improving hydration and elasticity for a smoother, more youthful appearance.

“Adaptogens are nature’s answer to post-procedure skincare,” Dr. Blyumin-Karasik explained. “Their ability to calm and rejuvenate stressed skin is unparalleled, making them an ideal complement to laser treatments.”

Redefining Post-Laser Care

Laser treatments are widely sought for their ability to improve skin tone and texture by addressing photoaging and pigmentation. However, they temporarily leave the skin vulnerable. This study showcases how combining cutting-edge laser technology with a potent adaptogenic serum can amplify aesthetic results, providing patients with faster recovery and a more radiant complexion.

About Stamina® Cosmetics

Inspired by the synergy of science and nature, Stamina® Cosmetics was founded by Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik to deliver high-performance skincare solutions. Each product is designed to empower the skin’s resilience and enhance its natural beauty, using adaptogenic ingredients and advanced dermatological science.

About Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik

Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik is a board-certified dermatologist, co-founder of Precision Skin Institute, and a pioneer in holistic skincare. With years of experience in cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatology, she is committed to advancing skincare through innovative, research-backed solutions.

