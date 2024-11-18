Submit Release
Final Disaster Recovery Center to Close in Terrebonne Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. –The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) serving Louisiana survivors of Hurricane Francine in Houma will close permanently at noon, Saturday, Nov. 16.

The center (Terrebonne Parish) is located at:

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Library Dr.

Houma, LA 70360

The center operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

After the center closes, individuals affected by Hurricane Francine in the nine designated parishes can still get help by:

  • Logging into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. CST. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. 

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Nov. 18.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.

