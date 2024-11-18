Happy Duck Takes Flight: A Hemp-Derived THC Beverage Collaboration by Gray Duck Spirits and BKR Brands

Happy Duck: A Hemp-Derived THC Product Collaboration by BKR Brands and Gray Duck Spirits

Available online and at select retailers, Happy Duck blends hemp-derived THC with botanical terpenes for a smooth, uplifting experience.

We’ve crafted a drink that’s not only enjoyable but also embodies quality and pride in every sip. Happy Duck is for anyone looking to make lasting memories while celebrating responsibly.” — Josh Kasprzyk, President of BKR Brands

FARMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKR Brands , a trusted innovator in the hemp industry, and Gray Duck Spirits , a Minnesota-born brand celebrated for its rich cultural roots, proudly announce the launch of Happy Duck , a hemp-derived THC-infused beverage crafted to elevate the drinking experience with a distinctive nod to Minnesota pride and heritage.Whether you’re relaxing solo or sharing laughs with friends, Happy Duck delivers a refreshing blend of quality, community spirit, and Minnesota charm, all in one smooth sip.Happy Duck isn’t just another drink. It’s a nod to Minnesota tradition, inspired by Gray Duck’s playful connection to the iconic childhood game “Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.” Founded by Jerry Schulz, Mark Cotter, Jamie Quesnel, and former Minnesota Vikings captain Chad Greenway, Gray Duck has always been about pride, connection, and creating moments that matter. Now, they’re taking their legacy to new heights with a drink that’s smooth, refreshing, and packed with premium ingredients like hemp-derived THC and natural terpenes.“Partnering with Gray Duck to launch Happy Duck is about more than creating a drink—it’s about honoring tradition, building community, and sharing the best of what Minnesota has to offer,” said Josh Kasprzyk, President of BKR Brands. “We’ve crafted a drink that’s not only enjoyable but also embodies quality and pride in every sip. Happy Duck is for anyone looking to make lasting memories while celebrating responsibly.”Crafted with care, Happy Duck combines BKR Brand’s expertise in hemp-derived products with Gray Duck’s cherished legacy, delivering a beverage that’s as thoughtful as it is delightful. With its perfectly balanced blend of THC and botanical terpenes, Happy Duck offers a smooth experience that fits any occasion. It’s the perfect alternative to traditional spirits, offering a refreshing way to unwind and connect.Where to Find Happy Duck:Happy Duck takes flight! Now available at HappyDuckVibes.com and select retailers. Follow us on Instagram @happyduckvibes to stay in the loop and join our quacking-good community.About BKR Brands:BKR Brands is a leading distributor of cannabis culture products, offering an extensive portfolio of premium gummies, vapes, flower, and other high-quality goods tailored to specific target markets. With a deep understanding of the industry, we aggregate popular brands while also creating in-house products to meet evolving consumer demands.Rooted in integrity, innovation, and decades of experience, BKR Brands takes pride in helping businesses thrive in this rapidly growing market. From agriculture to wholesale and retail, we’ve been pioneering the cannabis and hemp space since day one. With a focus on sustainability and compliance, BKR Brands continues to lead the way, building trust and delivering products consumers love. Whether through established favorites or new offerings, we’re here to drive the industry forward.

