Global physician leader calls for stronger financial, political commitments to put health at center of COP29 negotiation

FERNEY-VOLTAIRE, AIN, FRANCE, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the effects of the climate crisis on human health comes under the spotlight at COP29 in Baku, the World Medical Association (WMA), representing more than 10 million physicians worldwide, is calling for stronger financial and political commitments at the intersection of climate change and public health.Said Dr Ashok Philip, WMA President, “A delegation from the World Medical Association is attending COP29 in Baku, to monitor negotiations. We call for health to be placed at the centre of negotiations and countries’ financial climate pledges.”“Public health is not negotiable. The WMA is concerned about the growing impact of climate change on human health, animal health and the health of our planet.”Extreme weather events, air pollution, increasing temperatures and continued use of fossil fuels are contributing to a range of health issues.Health professionals have a key role in advocating for increased investment in public health infrastructure and climate resilient health systems.WMA welcomes the WHO COP29 Special Report on climate change and health requesting that public health is prioritised in the climate negotiations.

