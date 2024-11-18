Next Day Access Westchester and Fairfield: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access is pleased to announce their New York and Connecticut expansion by adding Next Day Access Westchester and Fairfield, owned by Todd Rudley.

WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce their New York and Connecticut expansion by adding Next Day Access Westchester and Fairfield. The franchise is owned and operated by Todd Rudley.Todd has a wealth of experience in leadership, working with various financial technology organizations as a consultative sales leader. Collaborating with clients to determine the best solution for their particular needs is something that Todd is not only good at, but is also very passionate about.What drew Todd to Next Day Access was the opportunity to own and operate his own business. “Franchising allows a fast start to the audience you may look to serve,” he states. After working with a franchise consultant and thoroughly exploring the aging-in-place market, he found Next Day Access to be the perfect fit for his skillset and goals.“I look forward to serving the local community, our seniors and veterans, with best in class solutions for home and commercial accessibility.” Todd is joined by his technician, Michael O’Reilly, serving both Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT.About Next Day Access Westchester and FairfieldNext Day Access Westchester and Fairfield will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages from the Hudson Valley to the Connecticut shoreline. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Westchester and Connecticut, contact their team at 914-444-2103 or visit nextdayaccess.com/westchester-fairfield.About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.