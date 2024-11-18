DODGE, SLATE FILE 4,236 PETITION SIGNATURES

Jim Dodge For Mayor

The people of Orland Park have Joined Together For Better Government

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayoral candidate Jim Dodge and his slate filed 4,236 petition signatures today to nominate their new Orland Park for All Party for the April 1, 2025, municipal elections. This total significantly exceeds the required minimum of 500 signatures. In contrast, incumbent Mayor Pekau submitted fewer than 200 signatures.

“The entire team thanks the 4,236 Orland Park residents who signed our petition. They want a choice, and they want their voices heard,” Dodge said. “We are thrilled with how many people enthusiastically took action to put us on the ballot. This team represents the path forward for Orland Park. We will focus on listening to and acting on behalf of the residents, we will stop the partisan rancor at Village Hall, and better manage your tax dollars.”

The slate includes candidates who are long-term residents of Orland Park and accomplished professionals in their fields:

- Jim Dodge for Orland Park Mayor: A former trustee and clerk, Dodge has over 40 years of experience in the private sector and has achieved senior-level positions. He is a National Guard veteran and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

- Mary Ryan Norwell for Orland Park Clerk: A retired Cook County State's Attorney, Norwell has represented municipalities and schools. She is a board member at Gaelic Park and has been a St. Michael parishioner for over 30 years. “As an attorney, I decided to run for the legal compliance arm of the Village, the Village Clerk, when I learned that the Pekau administration was ignoring the law by failing to file state-mandated audits. If elected, I will take responsibility for ensuring that the laws are complied with. I will not let years pass without compliance and then blame others for my own inaction. The Village Clerk’s office needs a strong leader who will not disregard the law. I promise to be that person,” Ryan Norwell said.

- Dina M. Lawrence for Trustee: Lawrence earned a degree in Thermal and Environmental Engineering and an MBA from the University of Chicago and is a former OYA basketball coach. "As an often-viewer of village board meetings, I am appalled at the frequent, disrespectful behavior toward residents by Mayor Pekau and his trustees. As Trustee, I will encourage residents to bring their suggestions and concerns to the Board without fear of rude criticism. We witnessed this disrespect in the viral video where a grandmother asked for information regarding her neighborhood park, and Mayor Pekau aggressively gaveled her down when she sought clarification. We will not be disrespectful to the residents we serve," Lawrence said.

- John Lawler for Trustee: A local small business owner, volunteer with OYA and St. Michael, and member of the Arts and Recreation Committee, Lawler holds an MBA from DePaul University. “Instead of investing in good amenities that would enhance our community, the current administration has spent foolishly on tax liabilities.

Spending over $14,000,000 on a concert venue that sits empty for 357 days a year, sounds more like a liability. As a trustee, I will work hard to improve Orland Park by listening to our residents, improving our services, maintaining our grounds, and making sound investments in our roads, infrastructure, and our amenities,” Lawler said.

- Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad for Trustee: A prosecutor for the Cook County State’s Attorney, Liotine Leafblad is a former member of the Orland Park Theatre Troupe and the Sandburg Music Booster Bands. She currently serves as President of the Orland Park Library. “As a law enforcement professional, I will encourage a collaborative effort with the Orland Park Police Department and members of the community to ensure the safety of our officers and the public and create a welcoming Orland Park,” Liotine Leafblad said.

These accomplished residents highlighted the main issues that inspired them to seek to serve on the Orland Park Village Board:

- Treat ALL Orland Park residents with respect

- Better manage your tax dollars

- Invest more resources in Public Safety

- Rebuild Intergovernmental Relationships

The candidates are committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful atmosphere where every resident feels valued and heard, managing financial resources effectively, prioritizing the safety of the community.

For more information, please contact info@orlandparkforall.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.