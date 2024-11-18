Nametag Identified in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Security Software Report

Company Also Named in the Honorable Mention Section in the Inaugural 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag Inc., the leading provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Security Software1 report, and in the inaugural 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification (IDV). 2

“We’re thrilled to be mentioned in these Gartner reports, one focused on emerging security companies and the other focused on established identity verification players,” said Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag. “Industry experts are increasingly recognizing Nametag’s innovation and momentum in delivering workforce account protection solutions powered by our Deepfake Defense™ engine.”

In the 2024 Gartner Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Security Software report, Gartner states that, “There’s a trend that is evidenced by six startups that have gone to market with solutions that work to improve biometrics security, adoption and ease of use.” Nametag was mentioned in the Identity Security category of the report. In the report, Gartner states that “Adoption and ease of use are ongoing concerns for biometrics in identity use cases. Biometrics can be used in solutions to combat account opening (AO) and account takeover (ATO) attacks, which target frontline workers at help desks and call centers. Frontline workers are rated on speed and volume metrics, so any successful biometric verification solution needs to be relatively easy to use and produce an accurate result in a relatively short time.”

Nametag’s platform includes numerous privacy configuration options that enable enterprises to meet their specific compliance and business requirements. The company’s solutions can be implemented in under 10 minutes, immediately protecting frontline helpdesk workers against social engineering attacks, including attacks which leverage AI-generated deepfake audio, video, and images. Identity verification with Nametag takes less than 30 seconds for first-time users, and under seven seconds for returning users.

As stated by Gartner in one of its Key findings in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Identity Verification3, “IDV tools tend to be a ‘black box,’ lacking clear visibility into how and why “accept” or “reject” decisions are made.” Gartner also found that, “Basic integrations required for workforce applications are natively supported by only a small number of products.”

Nametag solutions provide full visibility into the decision-making of the company’s Deepfake Defense identity verification engine through a Proof of Verification page with comprehensive, enterprise-level customizable privacy configurations. The company’s deep range of integrations include major workforce Identity & Access Management platforms such as Okta, Microsoft Entra, Cisco Duo and OneLogin, and IT service management (ITSM) platforms like ServiceNow and Zendesk.

