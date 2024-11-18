BEYOND BOUNDARIES: SEBA AWARDS 2024 CELEBRATES ASEAN’S FINEST ENTREPRENEURS

This year’s SEBA Awards celebrated outstanding achievements across various industries, recognizing leaders and organizations driving innovation, excellence, and growth in the region. TYT Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr.) Haji Juhar Bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin (center), officiated the ceremony, accompanied by YAB Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr.) Hajah Norlidah Binti Tan Sri Datuk R.M Jasni(right) and Datuk Nitesh Malani(left) Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of the SEBA Awards, emphasized the event’s role in inspiring entrepreneurs to push boundaries, elevate industry standards, and foster a resilient, interconnected ASEAN community.

The SEBA Awards inspire entrepreneurs to push limits, elevate industry standards, and contribute to a resilient, interconnected ASEAN community. SEBA has truly grown ‘Beyond Boundaries’.” — Datuk Nitesh Malani, Founder of SEBA Awards

BANGSAR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th edition SEBA Awards 2024 Grand Central, themed “Beyond Boundaries | Taking Connections Further,” made a grand return at the Wyndham Grand Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, honouring exemplary achievements in entrepreneurship across the ASEAN region. This prestigious event recognised visionary leaders and industry pioneers who are redefining success and expanding possibilities in various fields including agriculture, construction, retail, technology, finance, healthcare and property, strengthening SEBA’s commitment to nurturing growth and excellence throughout the ASEAN region.The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including TYT Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr.) Haji Juhar Bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin, alongside top entrepreneurs, industry innovators, and key stakeholders in ASEAN’s economic landscape. In his keynote, TYT Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah commended SEBA’s commitment to fostering excellence, saying, “SEBA stands as a beacon of inspiration for our ASEAN entrepreneurs, showcasing talent that transcends borders. I am honoured to witness such dedication and applaud the platform for cultivating a culture of resilience and innovation.”This year’s SEBA Awards spotlighted an array of accomplished leaders from diverse sectors, celebrating their roles in driving growth and setting new standards across the region. Key award recipients included:● Entrepreneur of the Year – Datuk Seri Dr. KK Chai, KK Group of Companies● Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Andrew Khong, SEO.my● Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year- Farhan Omar (Kapten Batik (M) Sdn Bhd)● Innovative Mental Health Platform & Mental Health Innovation Pioneer – Amaze Synergy Venture Sdn Bhd● Innovative Leader in Digital Solutions & Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd● Best Security Service Provider & Visionary Security Leader – Proforall Security Services & Consultancy● Excellence in Agriculture Business Leadership & Excellence of Plantation Industry – Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd● Sustainable Design Excellence – Aden One (M) Sdn Bhd● Innovative Event and Marketing Solutions Leader – HURUF Sdn Bhd● Outstanding Marketing Automation Tool Provider – Enginemailer Sdn Bhd● Best Event Agency – La Memoria Event● Asean Innovation and Impact Enterprise of The Year - LOL Events (M) Sdn Bhd● Excellence in Wedding Planning and Design – Desi Events Malaysia Sdn Bhd● Innovative Cross-Border E-commerce Solution - JDMas Commerce Sdn Bhd● Outstanding IT System Integrator - Cygnus Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd.● Innovative Islamic Fintech Solution of the Year - Xanderia Berhad● CSR Icon of the Year – Dato Dr. Hartini Zainudin (Yayasan Chow Kit)● Celebrity of the Year – Aisha Ratna● Media Personality of the Year - Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai (Bernama)● Performing Artist of the Year- Jo Kukathas (The Instant Cafe Theatre Company)● Social Impact Leadership - Datuk Seri Michael Chong Ten Soo (MCA Public Services and Complaints Department)● Visionary Woman Leader in Property Development – Joanne Wendy Chung (Hap Seng Properties Development Sdn Bhd)● Youth Icon of Woman Empowerment – Nicole Lai● Entrepreneurial Excellence in Family Business - VKK Rajasekaran Teagarajan (VKK Group)● Outstanding Construction Industry Leader - Muhammad Fikri Bin Mohd Ali (Suria Harmoni Resources Sdn Bhd)● Outstanding Leadership in Healthcare Management - Dr Azman bin IbrahimIoT Award Winners presented by MyIOTABest IoT Connectivity Provider – My Evolution Sdn BhdIoT Industry Leader - Cre8 IoT Sdn BhdExcellence in IoT Technology Development- LG Electronics (M) Sdn BhdYBhg. Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of SEBA Awards, spoke on the significance of the evening: “The SEBA Awards inspire entrepreneurs to push limits, elevate industry standards, and contribute to a resilient, interconnected ASEAN community. SEBA has truly grown ‘Beyond Boundaries’ in scope and impact.”The evening was unfolded in an atmosphere of sophistication. With its elegant setup, the event was a feast for the senses, featuring refined decor and lighting that set the stage for a night of celebration and connection. Attendees enjoyed a lively blend of entertainment and networking opportunities, fostering a shared vision among ASEAN’s top entrepreneurs and innovators.The SEBA Awards 2024 received extensive media attention, with prominent outlets including The Star, Bernama, Astro Awani, China Press, TV3, The Sun Daily, and more in attendance. These partnerships will amplify SEBA’s influence, ensuring the achievements celebrated reach a broader audience and inspire future generations of leaders.As SEBA continues its mission to champion entrepreneurship, the Northern Edition is set to take place in Penang in February 2025 followed by the Borneo Edition in June 2025 with nominations now open. This next phase signifies SEBA’s commitment to fostering regional business excellence and innovation across Malaysia and ASEAN.

