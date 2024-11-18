Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment on Conference of Parties for the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime

Environmental crime in the spotlight as South Africa strengthens compliance and global partnerships

With environmental threats such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation ranking high on the global risk index, countering environmental crimes is more crucial than ever. This task is imperative not only at the global level but also here in South Africa, where organised, transnational environmental crimes are impacting communities and depleting our valuable natural resources.

At the recent Conference of Parties for the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC), the international community adopted a resolution to enhance measures against environmental crimes. In the first week of November, South Africa hosted a series of events focused on collaborative strategies for combating and preventing environmental crimes, in particular wildlife crime.

During these events, South Africa welcomed representatives from law enforcement, judicial institutions, private sectors, environmental ministries, international organisations, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2024, the Wildlife Inter-Regional Enforcement Forum (hosted by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment), and the 35th INTERPOL Wildlife Crime Working Group. These events focused on building partnerships and sharing emerging enforcement capabilities to strengthen global wildlife crime enforcement.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, emphasised during the events that wildlife crime is a global challenge which requires an integrated, international response. He affirmed South Africa’s commitment, as we continue to implement our national strategy, to break and disrupt the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking both locally and internationally.

Today, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, opened the 10th National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Lekgotla (ECEL) at the Ukhahlamba-Drakensberg World Heritage Site, KwaZulu-Natal. This multi-stakeholder event brings together the Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI), also known as the Green Scorpions, which comprises of national, provincial, and local authorities and other critical role players. Under the theme "The Science of Environmental Compliance," discussions will center on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the Inspectorate’s work, direct limited resources effectively, and address the country’s most pressing environmental risks.

At the Lekgotla, Deputy Minister Singh also launched the 2023/24 National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Report (NECER), which highlights improvements in proactive compliance monitoring. With 5 643 facilities inspected across various sectors in 2023/24, the report reflects a 30% increase in inspections over the previous year, particularly for reactive inspections when responding to complaints. This intensified monitoring underscores a stronger culture of accountability and environmental stewardship and indicates focused attention on reported non-compliance incidents.

The NECER shows a decrease in criminal enforcement actions, with registered criminal dockets dropping from 885 to 634, and the total value of admission of guilt fines declining by 15% compared to the previous year. However, higher sentences for criminal convictions demonstrate a shift towards impactful enforcement. Noteworthy cases include:

State v Shadrack Matambo; Thabani Lusiko Sibanda; and Sibusiso Leonard Khumalo: Sentences of 10, 12 and 8 years direct imprisonment for cycad-related theft and illegal activities.

State v Lekwa Local Municipality: A criminal conviction and fine of R70 million to address sewage pollution and repair infrastructure over three years.

State v R Ngulube: A 10-year direct imprisonment sentence for illegal possession, export of abalone, and facilitating money laundering.

The report shows the Green Scorpions’ progress, yet challenges remain, particularly when it comes to in attending to pollution, which impacts air quality, illegal waste disposal, and land degradation resulting from the proliferation of invasive plant species. While strides are being made in environmental compliance, significant work is needed to address pervasive issues like untreated sewage discharge to land, freshwater, and coastal areas.

While the country celebrates 30 years of freedom this year, the efforts by the Environmental Management Inspectorate demonstrates its unwavering dedication to uphold the principles codified in the Constitution, despite the wide-ranging challenges which they are confronted with daily.

In light of financial constraints, environmental compliance authorities must be innovative, focusing resources on the country’s most urgent environmental threats. The Lekgotla provides an invaluable platform to map out strategies and set a course for future enforcement efforts.

