Western Cape Government joins call for action on drought, wildfire and extreme heat voiced at COP29

The Western Cape Government has joined subnational leaders from across the globe in calling for urgent action to tackle the growing threats of drought, wildfire and extreme heat.

This follows a statement issued by the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP), of which the Western Cape Government is a founding member, at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) annual Conference of Parties (COP) meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan. The statement highlights the urgent need for coordinated action to address these challenges, which are already having a devastating impact on communities and ecosystems across the regions.

Anton Bredell, Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said: “Climate change is a global issue, but the impacts are being felt locally. We are committed to taking action to protect our communities and our environment.”

Some of the Western Cape Government’s climate change priorities include:

Improving water security: This includes investing in water infrastructure, promoting water conservation and developing drought-resistant crops.

Mitigating the risk of extreme heat and wildfires: This includes implementing firebreaks, educating the public on extreme heat and fire safety, as well as investing in firefighting resources.

Reducing the province’s carbon footprint: This includes transitioning to renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency and investing in public transport.

“The Western Cape is proud to be the Chair for the Drought working group of MCAP and member of the other two working groups, Fire and Extreme heat, and will work with the other mediterranean regions to catalyse action, working together across borders to protect livelihoods and regions from these climate impacts. Through MCAP we are committed to design and implemented multi-hazard projects for resilience and climate adaptation through intensive collaboration and capacity building, and support and enable science and research that will yield global results for all regions,” said Minister Ivan Meyer, responsible for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism.

The Western Cape Government is already implementing several programs to build climate resilience. These include the Western Cape Municipal Energy Resilience Initiative that is helping municipalities to transition to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. The SmartAgri Plan, which is helping farmers to adapt to the changing climate and become more water efficient. And the Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework, which is aimed at protecting and restoring the province’s natural ecosystems, which play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The Western Cape Government is committed to working with all stakeholders to create a more climate resilient province. Spearheading the provincial efforts is the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change, which is co-chaired by Minister Meyer and Minister Bredell.

The MCAP Participating Regions are:

Baja California Sur, Mexico

Biobio, Chile

California, USA

Catalonia, Spain

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Maroc-Oriental, Morocco

New South Wales, Australia

Occitanie, France

Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

Region of Central Greece, Greece

Santiago, Chile

South Australia, Australia

Tanger-Tetuán-Al Hoceïma, Morocco

Victoria, Australia

Western Cape, South Africa

Contact:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

E-mail: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Dr Ivan Meyer:

Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism

Tel: 021 483 3261

Cell: 079 900 4231

E-mailDaniel.johnson@westerncape.gov.za

