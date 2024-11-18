Gender Equality hosts X-Space on issues of child and adolescent pregnancy, 19 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites you to an X-Space discussion with various experts dealing with issues of child and adolescent pregnancy. This initiative is at the backdrop of the Commission’s report titled: School Dropout of Adolescent Girls during Pregnancy and in the Postpartum Period Policy Dialogue.

The report explored reasons for school dropout by adolescent girls during pregnancy and in the postpartum period. The research study investigated the social, cultural, legislative, and economic factors that pose as barriers to school attendance by adolescent girls during pregnancy and after birth.

This research was conducted in three provinces with the highest prevalence of adolescent/child pregnancy, i.e., KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo. The Commission is aware that the scourge of teenage/child pregnancy is not limited to the three provinces in terms of prevalence, however only three provinces were sampled for the study.

The planned engagement is an endeavour by the Commission to communicate its research findings and recommendations. The event also seeks to raise awareness about the factors contributing to child and adolescent pregnancy and to critically evaluate existing interventions, including legislation, policies, and programmes aimed at preventing this issue and supporting young girls in returning to school to complete their education.

Date: 19 November 2024

X: @CGE_ZA

Time: 19H30 – 21H00

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306