Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,638 in the last 365 days.

Gender Equality hosts X-Space on issues of child and adolescent pregnancy, 19 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites you to an X-Space discussion with various experts dealing with issues of child and adolescent pregnancy. This initiative is at the backdrop of the Commission’s report titled: School Dropout of Adolescent Girls during Pregnancy and in the Postpartum Period Policy Dialogue.  

The report explored reasons for school dropout by adolescent girls during pregnancy and in the postpartum period. The research study investigated the social, cultural, legislative, and economic factors that pose as barriers to school attendance by adolescent girls during pregnancy and after birth.

This research was conducted in three provinces with the highest prevalence of adolescent/child pregnancy, i.e., KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo. The Commission is aware that the scourge of teenage/child pregnancy is not limited to the three provinces in terms of prevalence, however only three provinces were sampled for the study. 

The planned engagement is an endeavour by the Commission to communicate its research findings and recommendations. The event also seeks to raise awareness about the factors contributing to child and adolescent pregnancy and to critically evaluate existing interventions, including legislation, policies, and programmes aimed at preventing this issue and supporting young girls in returning to school to complete their education.

Date: 19 November 2024
X: @CGE_ZA
Time: 19H30 – 21H00

Contact Person:
Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)
Email: Javu@cge.org.za
Cell: 083 579 3306

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gender Equality hosts X-Space on issues of child and adolescent pregnancy, 19 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more