PlaySight Launches Automated AI Highlights to Enhance Player Experience and Enable Easy Review and Sharing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --– Today, PlaySight, a global leader in sports video and analytics technology, has launched its Automated AI Highlights feature for players and racquet sport clubs across the world that creates automatic highlight videos for players and clubs to access and share within minutes.The Automated AI Highlights feature leverages PlaySight’s existing SmartCourt AI technology, which automatically tracks the player and the ball, analysing their position speed and performance. The technology automatically identifies, in real-time during the action, all the match events and produces short video files of the best moments for the user, available immediately at the end of the match to the players and club.This new feature is available directly through the PlaySight app and it enables both players and clubs to access, share, and analyse their best moments on the court, which can be easily shared across social media through their integrated sharing feature to platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.PlaySight’s AI instantly identifies key moments in real-time, such as long rallies, amazing saves, and winning shots. Players can obtain highlight clips immediately after their session. The feature is designed for ease of use, and players can sync up through their court reservation software, or simply scan a QR code to start recording, choose their preferred highlights, and complete their purchase in-app.Once highlights are available, players and clubs can view them under a dedicated tab in their PlaySight account on both mobile and web platforms, with fill control over their privacy settings. The Automated AI Highlights are available at all PlaySight SmartCourt locations, which uses Playsight’s existing SmartTracker AI technology to track the ball and player is installed at thousands of padel, pickleball and tennis courts around the world.PlaySight is a leading provider of sports video technology, offering all-in-one platform for athletes and coaches across multiple sports to improve performance, analyse games, and connect with their communities. By combining broadcast-quality video capture, live streaming, and AI-driven analytics, PlaySight enables players of all levels to elevate their game with access to world-class multi-angle video replays of their performance.Chen Shacar, co-founder of PlaySight, said: “Automated AI Highlights represents the next step in making sports technology accessible, enjoyable, and shareable for all players. We’re thrilled to bring this feature to the global padel, tennis and pickleball community and to empower players to capture and relive their best moments on the court.”The Automated AI highlights have no time limitations, and will generate highlights from any length of match, and they are available to purchase at affordable costs, with prices expected to be less than €5, varying between clubs and countries.By providing AI-driven, automated highlights, PlaySight enables padel, tennis and pickleball players to showcase their skills, connect with other enthusiasts, and improve their game through easy access to key moments.This is the first of many AI-driven innovations from PlaySight, with features improving match analysis and performance insights, that are set to be revealed. This underscores PlaySight’s commitment to enhancing player experience and social engagement, making it part of a new generation of advanced AI capabilities for racquet sports.For more information, visit https://playsight.com or download the PlaySight app.

